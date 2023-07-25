Manchester United will continue their United States preseason tour with a friendly versus Wrexham on Tuesday night. This is the second stop of the four-match tour, with the third taking place on Wednesday against Real Madrid. Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Wrexham won the National League last season to gain promotion to EFL League Two, which is the fourth-highest level of English football.

Kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 10:30 p.m. ET. Man United are a -110 favorite (risk $110 to win $100) in the latest Manchester United vs. Wrexham odds, with Wrexham the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in any Wrexham vs. Manchester United picks, be sure to check out what proven SportsLine soccer insider Martin Green is saying.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+3.45 units), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the EFL Cup (+3.64).

Now, Green has taken an in-depth look at Manchester United vs. Wrexham and just locked in his picks and predictions. Here are the betting lines for Wrexham vs. Manchester United:

Manchester United vs. Wrexham spread: Manchester United -1 (+130)

Manchester United vs. Wrexham over/under: 2.5 goals

Manchester United vs. Wrexham money line: Manchester United -110, Wrexham +190, Draw +300

MAN: Finished third in the English Premier League in 2022-23

WRE: Are back in the English Football League for the first time since 2007-08

Why you should back Manchester United

These two teams are literally leagues apart as Manchester United are in England's top league while Wrexham were just promoted to the fourth division for this season. United are coming off a successful season that saw the Red Devils win the EFL Cup, place second in the FA Cup and finish third in the English Premier League. They've also had a perfect preseason thus far, defeating Leeds United, Lyon and Arsenal without allowing a goal in any of those matches.

While Man U's reserves are expected to make up most, if not all, of this squad, Wrexham could still be overwhelmed by the talent of the Red Devils' B-team. Last week, Chelsea fielded a team of mostly reserves and they easily dispatched of Wrexham 5-0. Manchester United were far superior to Chelsea last year as the former finished third in the EPL while the latter finished in 12th place.

Why you should back Wrexham

It's quite unusual for a fourth-division team like Wrexham to get the opportunity to face a top-tier team like Manchester United, so Wrexham will put their best foot forward in a high-profile affair. Being able to play their best players against Manchester United's reserves will undoubtedly level the playing field, as the most recent Man U reserve squad had just one player over 23 years old.

Wrexham also enter this match with confidence after easily dispatching of LA Galaxy II in their last match by a 4-0 score. Wrexham defeated the reserve squad of the LA Galaxy in their own backyard in Carson, Calif., with four different players accounting for the scoring. Additionally, Wrexham have a prolific goal scorer in Paul Mullin, who topped the FA Cup with eight goals last season, which were three more than anyone else.

How to make Manchester United vs. Wrexham picks

Green has looked closely at the Wrexham vs. Manchester United match from every angle, and he is leaning Over on the goal total.

