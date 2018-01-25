Manchester United vs. Yeovil Town live stream, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup online

Manchester United heads south to take on Yeovil Town on Friday in the FA Cup, visiting the 9,565-seat Huish Park. It could be the debut of new signing Alexis Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal earlier in the week.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United's Alexis Sanchez makes his debut, scores and the club moves on. Manchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0.