Manchester United vs. Yeovil Town live stream, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup online

The Red Devils hit the road in a match they are expected to win

Manchester United heads south to take on Yeovil Town on Friday in the FA Cup, visiting the 9,565-seat Huish Park. It could be the debut of new signing Alexis Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal earlier in the week. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

United's Alexis Sanchez makes his debut, scores and the club moves on. Manchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0.

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories