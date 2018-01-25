Manchester United vs. Yeovil Town live stream, TV channel: How to watch FA Cup online
The Red Devils hit the road in a match they are expected to win
Manchester United heads south to take on Yeovil Town on Friday in the FA Cup, visiting the 9,565-seat Huish Park. It could be the debut of new signing Alexis Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal earlier in the week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Friday at 2:55 p.m. ET
TV: FS1 and Fox Deportes
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
United's Alexis Sanchez makes his debut, scores and the club moves on. Manchester United 2, Yeovil Town 0.
