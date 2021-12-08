Ralf Rangnick is looking to make it two wins from two in his interim Manchester United tenure as his side welcomes Young Boys to Old Trafford for the final game of the Champions League group stages Wednesday on Paramount+. The Red Devils have already assured themselves of top spot in Group F after a win over Villarreal last time out and their new manager may look to rotate a side that rather labored to victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Meanwhile for Young Boys there is at least the hope that victory at Old Trafford coupled with a win for Villarreal over Atalanta could take them to the Europa League. After beating United in the opening matchday there is no reason for them to believe they can't repeat the trick. Here's how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 7 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 7 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Old Trafford -- Manchester, United Kingdom Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Manchester United -250; Draw +375; Young Boys +650

Storylines

Manchester United: They may well not join in time for Wednesday's game, but Rangnick's Old Trafford is are to grow by two in the coming days with the appointment of sports psychologist Sascha Lense and former MLS head coach Chris Armas, the latter of whom will be joining as the German's assistant.

Armas is no stranger to Rangnick having worked close to him at New York Red Bulls as Jesse Marsch's assistant before taking top jobs at the Red Bulls and Toronto FC. That could be it in terms of additions to a backroom team that lost Michael Carrick but retained the likes of Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan. Rangnick said: "So far I'm very happy to work with the staff I have met last week and they gave me a lot of help in the last couple of days in preparation of the Crystal Palace game."

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Young Boys: Recent form does not augur well for David Wagner before he takes his side to England's north west. Since a defeat by Lugano in the Swiss Cup on Oct. 27, Young Boys have been sliding down the Super League table with just one win from their last five matches. David von Ballmoos, Cedric Zesiger, Ulisses Garcia and Felix Mambimbi are all set to miss out but the visitors are hoping Mohamed Camara will be available to feature.

Prediction

This is as comfortable a first European assignment as Rangnick could have wished for. Even if he rotates expect United to have enough to get the job done. PICK: Manchester United 1, Young Boys 0