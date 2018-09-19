Manchester United vs. Young Boys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Red Devils face a winnable opener in Switzerland
Manchester United's Champions League journey begins on Wednesday as the team heads to Switzerland for a clash against Young Boys. United has won back-to-back domestic games and enters with momentum while the Swiss side has started the season 6-0-0 and lead the Super League by eight points.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Young Boys vs. Manchester United in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: None
Stream: Univision Deportes and B/R Live
Follow: CBS Sports App
Young Boys vs. Manchester United prediction
United has some momentum going after consecutive wins in the Premier League, and the team will impose its will here by dominating possession, creating a flurry chances and putting three of them away. Manchester United 4, Young Boys.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Real Madrid vs. Roma preview
Los Blancos welcome the Italian club for matchday one on Wednesday
-
Man. City vs. Lyon preview
City begins its tournament run with a home match against the talented French side
-
Bayern vs. Benfica preview
The German giants are the favorites on the road
-
The best from Tuesday's UCL action
Here's what happened on Tuesday in the Champions League
-
UCL: Firmino, Liverpool hold off PSG
The game of the day did not let anybody down
-
Champions League group stage schedule
Here is when all of the group stage games will be played