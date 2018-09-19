Manchester United vs. Young Boys score, recap: Paul Pogba scores gorgeous winner on the road
United, as expected, took home three points after a comfortable win over Young Boys
Manchester United began its Champions League campaign in Switzerland on Wednesday with a dominant 3-0 win over Young Boys. Paul Pogba put together a fantastic performance and finished the match with a brace. It was a result that was expected in Group H, as Jose Mourinho's men have now put together three consecutive victories.
Pogba scored twice in the first half, including a golazo and a penalty kick, before Anthony Martial put the game away in the 66th minute.
United had 16 shots and 57 percent possession, while Young Boys did have 18 shots but tried many from deep to get back into the match.
Pogba's winner, which came in the 35th minute, was something else. Take a look at this strike:
United is in great shape after this first win and will welcome Valencia in October for the second match, where a victory would put the team six points clear after just two matches.
