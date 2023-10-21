Another week, another moment of brilliance for Manchester United to pick up three points that they may not have truly deserved. A 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on Saturday during an emotional picture following the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton saw the Red Devils get a late goal to spring together back-to-back wins. It would feel like the Red Devils are taking care of business to defeat the teams that they should be but while that may be true, there are quite a few reasons for concern for Erik ten Hag.

Heading into the international break, Scott McTominay scored two late goals to end a winless run and send the club into the break on a high note but all of these good vibes were quickly erased in the early going against the Blades. McTominay was central to the drama yet again scoring the opening goal but then also conceding a penalty via a handball that Oli McBurnie converted, seeing the game enter the break level. Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund were unable to turn good positioning into goals and Antony's return to the starting XI also didn't invigorate the attack in the way that would've been expected.

In fact, with that goal, McTominay has now become Manchester United's leading scorer in Premier League play with three goals in only 248 mites of action. Rashford, Bruno Fernades and Hojlund have all combined for the same number of goals in league play. Some of this is down to injuries as United started their fifth different left back of the season with Victor Lindelof manning the position to allow Diogo Dalot to stay on his favored right side.

It was a decision that worked out with Lindelof assisting Dalot for the eventual winner but that's something that isn't sustainable. The only injured player slated to return relatively soon is Casemiro and even he has had his issues in midfield. Sofyan Amrabat has been one of the left backs that ten Hag has rolled out there for matches but even his midfield shifts have left much to be desired as the Red Devils look for a balance. The wings have been an issue and even Anthony Martial, who was able to score when fit last season, has yet to score this season.

A Champions League clash with Copenhagen is around the corner for United and while it should be another chance to take care of business, the Danish club pushed Bayern Muncich to the brink and United can't take any opposition for granted right now. Dropped points in that match and advancing from their Champions League group will be easier said than done. Ten Hag needs to make sure that his team is as prepared as possible because with how thin margins have been, another slow start will be too much to recover from. It has now been four straight matches without a clean sheet for the Red Devils and when a team can't win a match 1-0, the attack has to be on point at all times.