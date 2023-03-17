Manchester United completed a 5-1 aggregate win over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday with a 1-0 success in Seville. Marcus Rashford added to his first-leg opener in a 4-1 win with the only goal of a narrow return clash at Estadio Benito Villamarin to put Erik ten Hag's men into Friday's quarterfinal draw.

It might not be the UEFA Champions League as it used to be under Sir Alex Ferguson but it was never expected to immediately replicate that under the Dutchman. With that in mind, United are now in an extremely interesting position regarding their rebirth under Ten Hag and where the club could go next in terms of ownership.

The Red Devils already have a Carabao Cup title to their name this season after their success over Saudi Arabia-backed Newcastle United. However, United also remain in the hunt for FA Cup success and have made it to the quarterfinals where they will face Fulham at Old Trafford.

An improbable Premier League title tilt has faded sufficiently to be ruled out this campaign with a 16-point gap to leaders Arsenal despite a game in hand. That should not be cause for despair, though, with potential Europa League and FA Cup success to go with the Carabao Cup title impressive progress under Ten Hag.

The club was a mess when the Dutch tactician arrived from Ajax and set about his task with Jose Mourinho's EFL Cup and Europa League double the best any manager had done in recent years. Ten Hag could equal that in his debut campaign and even potentially add an FA Cup to that haul at a club where many had considered ambitions to have been permanently revised.

Results such as the recent 7-0 reverse against Liverpool at Anfield showed that there is still much work to be done with the team and club as a whole. However, there have also been undoubted highs such as the elimination of Barcelona in the Europa League as part of the journey to the quarterfinals.

To bring home three cup titles in the same season would be a major achievement for any top club and for Ten Hag to potentially pull it off in his maiden campaign at Old Trafford would amaze. Looking at the remaining fields, though, it is not beyond the Red Devils with bitter rivals City the toughest remaining foes in the FA Cup and Juventus arguably the pick of the UEL bunch.

Friday will tell us more about United's continental path while things continue to tick over behind the scenes with interested parties visiting the club as a takeover remains very possible. Such a momentous shift potentially arriving after years of frustration also points to the positivity that Ten Hag has helped to instill on the red side of Manchester in a very short space of time.

Suddenly, much more feels possible for the 20-time English champions with the 53-year-old in charge and that would only grow should a change of ownership come to pass in the coming weeks and months. Indeed, the international break could arrive on the back of an FA Cup semifinal berth if Fulham are disposed of as expected.

Beating Betis in the Europa League was largely expected of United coming into this tie, but to find themselves in their current position is a bet that few would have made months ago. Come the end of this season, the restoration of a Premier League and continental giant could be well on its way to fruition with multiple pieces of significant silverware secured ahead of an expected push for a return to the big time and challenging for the major titles.