Real Sociedad and Manchester United will play the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on neutral ground at Juventus' Allianz Stadium, the two clubs have confirmed.

La Real's Anoeta Stadium was set to host the opening fixture on February 18 but coronavirus restrictions mean the game will have to take place elsewhere. As it stands Old Trafford will still host Manchester United's home tie.

UEFA said in a statement that they "would like to thank Real Sociedad and Manchester United for their close cooperation and assistance in finding a solution to the issue at hand, as well as the Italian Football Federation and Juventus for their support and agreeing to host the match in question." The kick-off date and time remain unchanged.

Meanwhile Arsenal are set to join them in moving their match to Italy with Rome set to host the first leg of their tie, which was due to take place at Benfica's Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Formal confirmation of that move is expected imminently whilst the Gunners' home leg will also prove to be problematic due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the UK government.

Travellers from Portugal are on a "red list" and cannot enter the United Kingdom due to fears over mutated strains of coronavirus.

Liverpool and Manchester City have already confirmed that the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 ties against RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach will take place at Budapest's Puskas Stadium next week whilst Chelsea's game away to Atletico Madrid could also be moved.

Tottenham are expecting to be able to play the away leg of their Europa League tie against Wolfsberger; elite athletes are exempt from Austrian quarantine rules on passengers from the United Kingdom.