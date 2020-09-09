Manchester United appear to be making progress in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils' hopes of landing the England international have increased after progress was made on wages and agent fees, according to ESPN.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has longed been linked with the 20-year-old former Manchester City youth player, who has grown into one of the top young stars in the world while developing at Dortmund. Now talks have taken a step forward ahead of the Oct. 5 transfer deadline for Premier League clubs. A deal still very well could be reached.

The report says Dortmund value Sancho at 120 million euros, which would be a steep price, especially during the coronavirus pandemic as clubs have been hit hard financially. However, Chelsea did spend over 100 million euros to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz in recent weeks.

Talks improving is certainly a good sign for Manchester United as they look to build off of a trophy-less season that saw them finish inside the top four of the Premier League to qualify for the Champions League.

All that would remain would be United and Dortmund coming on to terms on that transfer fee and how it would be paid.

Sancho has 34 goals in 99 games for Dortmund.