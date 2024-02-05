Lisandro Martinez will miss at least the next eight weeks of action after suffering a knee injury in Manchester United's 3-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, his club have confirmed. While the absence of the Argentine for much of the remainder of the season is a cruel blow for Erik ten Hag's side, there were fears that the 26-year-old, who had been playing only his third league game in three months, might require surgery for an injury that his manager had described as a "personal disaster." United have confirmed that is not the case.

"Lisandro Martinez has sustained an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and is expected to be out of action for at least eight weeks," said a club statement.

"The Argentine defender left the field in the 71st minute of our 3-0 win over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Sunday. We all wish Licha a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the pitch later in the season."

Martinez limped off the Old Trafford pitch having attempted to shield the ball from West Ham's Vladimir Coufal, raising initial fears that his season could be over. The Argentina international has made just 10 appearances in all competitions this season. In April 2023 he fractured his metatarsal, after returning to the side for the start of the new campaign, he was ruled out in September after an aggravation of the issue. He had started United's last three games, all of which had ended in victory.

Now, even an eight week timeline would mean Martinez facing a race against time to be available for games against Chelsea and Liverpool at the start of April. He is set to miss the visit to Aston Villa on Sunday, a crucial match if United hope to revive their faint hopes of a top four finish, and will also be unavailable for the Manchester derby at the start of next month.

Martinez's absence will be keenly felt by Ten Hag; with the 26 year old in the side United average 1.67 points per game as opposed to 1.5 without him. There are few options in the squad that offer a left-footed outlet from central defense. Without the Argentine, Ten Hag has felt compelled to start Harry Maguire as the left center back having previously seemed ready to move on from the former club captain.