Manchester United left it late again but Marcus Rashford sparked a 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Sunday. Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho found the back of the net in the final minutes, but it was a game that was closer than the final score would suggest. It's a victory that also temporarily sent United second in the league as Erik ten Hag's turnaround of the club continues to show.

Just like the last fixture against Leeds United, which was on Wednesday, the Red Devils struggled in the first half going into the break level at 0-0, but they would break out in a big way in the second period. Ten Hag moved Luke Shaw back to left-back after starting the match in the center while also introducing Garnacho for Jadon Sancho in a move that instantly paid dividends. A five-minute span saw Rashford and Garnacho put the game out of sight while Shaw's assist to Rashford was an excellent one.

Scoring his 13th goal in all competitions since the World Cup break, Rashford's improvement under ten Hag has been a driving force behind Manchester United's rise up the table.

Here's what to know:

The bounce back continues from Rashford

After one of the worst seasons of his career last season with only four goals and two assists, there were calls for Manchester United to possibly move on from Rashford. But instead, ten Hag has provided him with more responsibility after Cristiano Rondalo's dismissal from the club. Rashford has rewarded that and then some with seven game-changing goals in the Premier League this season. Counting go-ahead goals or goals that change a loss into a draw, these are where forwards earn their keep and Rashford has done that and then some for United.

From leveling things in a critical win over Arsenal before scoring a go-ahead goal to standing up their crosstown rivals Manchester City to sinking Leeds United, it's not like Rashford has been doing this in easier matches either as he's up for every game despite the uncertainty in the lineup around him. This is also down to the preparation from ten Hag who has generally started Rashford on the left wing before sliding him centrally if the game called for it.

Preparation is everything

The difference under ten Hag is clear as United come into each match well prepared for what the opposition will throw at them. Even with Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial injured, ten Hag has been able to get the most out of his squad even with United having to dig deep, calling on their youth this season. Outside of Rashford, United's wingers haven't played up to expectations but that hasn't stopped ten Hag from jolting the attack with shifts like the one that he made against Leeds United.

If not for a few close offside calls, United could've gone ahead 4-0 or more in the second half as the manager pushed all of the right buttons to get Rashford into space with the team supporting him. With a talisman in form as much as Rashford, it's on the manager to make sure that they can keep things going and ten Hag has done just that which will be important with Barcelona looming over the horizon. Another draw against Leeds wouldn't have been great for the team's morale but a win in this way provides so much confidence.

Are Manchester United for real?

It depends on the context of the completion. In the Premier League, their title hopes are quite slim. Having played two more matches than league leaders Arsenal, the Red Devils are still five points behind them in the league with little hope of catching them. Manchester City also will have a game in hand on United as well. But the team feels like a lock for a top-four place while also having a few routes to silverware this season.

United have already booked a place in the EFL Cup final and are still in the Europa League and FA Cup, giving them a lot of meaningful games to close out the season even if they aren't competing for the title. With the platform being built, if United are able to finish in the top four while winning a trophy, it could be quite a summer upcoming for ten Hag.