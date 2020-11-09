France coach Didier Deschamps has recognized that Manchester United's Paul Pogba is currently in an "unsatisfactory" position as the 27-year-old's struggles continue.

Pogba, who has only started twice for United since the last international break in October, has provided two assists from one rare start and a more familiar cameo role -- both in the Champions League.

Asked at a press conference on Monday about the former Juventus man's difficult run of form, Deschamps admitted that Pogba cannot be happy with the current situation.

"Paul knows the squad well," said the World Cup-winning former captain and current coach. "It had been a while since he played for his club. He is in a situation where he cannot be satisfied with his playing time nor his positioning.

"It is not Paul's best period. Injuries followed one after the other and COVID hit him pretty hard too. He needs to find a bit of rhythm. Despite that, he has performed quite well and consistently this past month. He has been playing but you cannot say that he is happy.

"With me, there is no problem. I will make sure to manage it. It is never easy for a player in his situation. I will speak with him. He will tell me certain things and I will tell what I can see and feel."

Deschamps, 52, has also been involved in a tug-of-war for Kylian Mbappe to feature during this month's friendly against Finland and UEFA Nations League tests against Portugal and Sweden.

The Paris Saint-Germain man has joined up with Les Bleus and while he is not expected to play much -- if at all -- against Finland because of a recent hamstring problem, he is expected to be ready for Portugal and Sweden.

Deschamps insisted that he and the French Football Federation have good relations with the Ligue 1 giants.

"I have a good relationship," he said "Between respectful people, I, we, do things well. I will not tell you what our exchanges have been about. The doctors also consult each other. We have the same objective: to prepare the players well before they play.

"The interest of the club is that the player recovers, of course. However, as far as I am concerned, things are clear. I do not think that there is a problem."

Deschamps also hinted that he could hand a senior France debut to in-form Marcus Thuram of Borussia Monchengladbach, son of former teammate Lilian, after his recent Champions League and Bundesliga performances -- including a double in a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

"With all matches behind closed doors, nobody is under any particular pressure," said the tactician. "There is also an emotional aspect. That is more important for some than others. These are moments where you cannot know in advance how somebody will react.

"The players are used to this pressure, though -- Marcus too. It will be his first time and he will remember it. Like the others, he is here to help the French team to be efficient."

France host Finland on Wednesday before the trip to Portugal to take on Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates this weekend and next week's visit from Sweden to wrap up the action from League A Group 3 of the Nations League.