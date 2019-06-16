Manchester United's Paul Pogba wants 'new challenge,' but is reportedly expected to stay with Red Devils

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba reportedly wants a new challenge. Speaking to reporters in Japan, the 2018 World Cup winner said he thinks it could be a good time for a new challenge.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody," Pogba said, according to ESPN. "After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else."

Well, that will certainly raise from red flags. ESPN reported that Manchester United expects to hold on to him, but Sky Sports reported last week that Juventus officials met with him in London. Pogba started off his career at Manchester United before moving to Juventus on a free transfer. He then rejoined United for a then world record transfer fee in 2016.

It took him a while to really gel, and one could argue that he still hasn't, but his production has improved. After winning the 2018 World Cup with France, he scored 16 goals for United this past season as the Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League.

If he does end up leaving, keep an eye on Juve, as Sky reported, but also teams like Real Madrid and PSG could make sense as landing spots for Pogba.