Another Saturday of Premier League action and while red cards are still flying left and right, they aren't even the biggest surprise of the day. That award goes to an Arsenal side that somehow managed to draw 2-2 with a 10-man Fulham side after an 87th-minute stunner from Joao Palhninha. While the Gunners have struggled this season, they've been able to grind out results but their luck may have run out at home against the Cottagers. The draw will also ensure that their North London rivals Tottenham will end the Premier League week of play ahead of Arsenal as they enjoy an unbeaten start to life under Ange Postecoglou. Check out what else you may have missed around the league today:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Saturday's Premier League scores

Bournemouth 0, Tottenham 2

Arsenal 2, Fulham 2

Brentford 1, Crystal Palace 1

Everton 0, Wolverhampton 1

Manchester United 3, Nottingham Forest 2

Brighton 1, West Ham United 3

Sunday's Premier League matches

Burnley vs. Aston Villa 9 a.m. ET

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool 11:30 a.m. ET

What is the real Manchester United?

Despite changing the lineup, worries still remain for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United, but it's much easier to withstand those after coming away with a victory. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes led the way for the Red Devils after falling behind by two goals less than 10 minutes into the match. Taiwo Awoni scored in his seventh consecutive Premier League appearance and was joined on the scoresheet by Willy Boly. With Mason Mount injured, Christian Eriksen returned to the starting lineup and Rashford returned to his favored left wing position due to Anthony Martial's return to health. He responded with an assist and by drawing a penalty.

Defensively there were plenty of concerns though, The loss of Luke Shaw forced Diogo Dalot to play at left back and Raphael Varane was also withdrawn at halftime with a knock, but while United won't be happy with allowing two goals to Nottingham Forest, the fact that the Tricky Trees only got four shots on target shows that some of the defensive adjustments after those quick goals worked. More will be needed for the Red Devils as Champions League play begins soon but as long as they can keep Martial healthy, things may be just fine in the goals scoring department.

Trouble in paradise?

West Ham United came into the AMEX and scored for fun on Brighton, winning 3-1. Roberto De Zerbi made changes, some of which like Julian Enciso missing out due to injury, were enforced, but others like Joao Pedro starting the match on the bench to get up to speed with the team's style of play were not and the miscommunications showed. James Ward Prowse opened the scoring only 20 minutes into the the match and West Ham's counter attack continued to cut through Brighton's defense like a hot knife through butter.

Brighton did create attacking chances as Alphonse Areola made nine saves, but the defense was quite of a concern. After qualifying for Europa League this season, depth and being able to rotate will be key to compete on both fronts. After losing so many stars during the summer, it will be hard for Brighton to quickly get everyone on the same page, but time isn't a luxury that De Zerbi has. For West Ham, the early signs are that they may have gotten better without Declan Rice. Replacing him with Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, David Moyes has added defensive steel while also making the Hammers better at dominating set plays. Currently undefeated through three matches, this is a team that may be moving closer to European spots than relegation this season. That shouldn't be all that surprising for a team that won the Conference League in Europe just last season.

No Kane, no problem for Spurs

Speaking of selling your best player and getting better, that's just what Tottenham seem to have done with Harry Kane now lacing them up in Germany for Bayern Munich. The team is now built around new arrival James Maddison and he's handling it well with a goal and two assists in his three matches played. Even with no goals or assists from the expected Kane replacements Son Heung-Min and Richarlison, this team has had no issues hitting the back of the net. Unlikely contributors like Pape Sarr and Cristian Romero have been able to make up for the lack of goals while Maddison's presence has also gotten Dejan Kulusevski back to his best.

Without European play, it's a chance for Tottenham to gain ground in the league if they're able to adjust to Postecoglou's system quickly. It's still unlikely for the team to secure a Champions League spot but points early mean a lot in the Premier League, keep this up, and who knows what will happen.