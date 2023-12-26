With only one win in their last five matches, Manchester United are desperately in need of a win to stop their freefall. Despite playing at home at Old Trafford, that will be a tough proposition facing an Aston Villa side that Unai Emery has running like a well oiled machine. Conceding only 22 goals so far this season, while Villa's strength has been based on their defense, it has been a team attack helping push them to the fourth best goal difference in the league at plus 16. For United, scoring has been the issue as the Red Devils only average a goal per game, and new signing Rasmus Hojlund still seeks his first Premier League goal despite finding the back of the net five times in Champions League play. With the sale of 25% of the club to Jim Ratcliffe only awaiting final approvals, if the slide doesn't stop soon, a rebuild may be coming that could see Erik ten Hag's role at risk.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date: Tuesday, December 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford -- Manchester, England

Odds: Manchester United +160; Draw +240; Aston Villa +160

TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Storylines

Manchester United: The injury list has still yet to shrink for Manchester United, who could be boosted if Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane can return to the squad. Dealing with illnesses, the duo will undergo a late fitness test, but the defense will be in flux without Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Lisandro Martinez for the match. One of the forwards will need to get going if United are to keep up with Villa, but both teams are looking for bounce back performances.

Aston Villa: After a draw against Sheffield United, Villa will be looking to keep their unlikely title charge on track. Midfielder Youri Tielemans won't be available for the match but there is a chance that Pau Torres could feature after suffering an ankle injury. Due to yellow card accumulation, Emery will also be without Matty Cash for Boxing Day.

Prediction

Playing at home will hurt Manchester United more than it helps during their current slide as they'll still be in search of a victory after falling to a late goal from Aston Villa. Pick: Manchester United 1, Aston Villa 2