Manchester United vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

Newcastle is looking to secure an upset on the road

Manchester United is on the verge of being double digit points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, and United takes on Newcastle this Saturday with the top of staying within eight points or cutting the deficit if City slips up.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Manchester United gets a big performance from Romelu Lukaku to stay within striking distance of Manchester City.
United 2, Newcastle 0

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories