Marcelo on Neymar-to-Real Madrid rumors: 'I think he will play for Real Madrid one day'

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is one of the fiercest in all of sports. It's why it's always rare to see players play for both clubs during a career span. We've seen it several times over the years, and it is always shocking. Luis Figo is the most common example. He stunned soccer fans everywhere when he directly moved from Barca to Real in 2000. Another notable example is Ronaldo "Fenomeno," who played for Barca from 1996-97, before joining Real in 2002.

Could Neymar be the next to suit up for both clubs?

We've seen the reports linking Neymar with a move away from PSG and to Real Madrid, and now a Real Madrid star is getting in on the conversation.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo, Marcelo said it would be great if his fellow countryman joined.

"He would fit, for sure. It would be great if he came to Real Madrid," Marcelo said. "He's a great player. In my opinion, the great players have to play at Real Madrid, and I think Neymar will play for Real Madrid one day."

Here's video of the interview (in Portuguese):

That's quite the statement, but is it wishful thinking? After his massive move from Barca to PSG, it's hard to see him leaving the French capital so quickly. But if he did, with how the transfer market is going, you have to figure his move will have to be in excess of $400 million.

But how about a swap? Cristiano Ronaldo and Marco Asensio for Neymar?