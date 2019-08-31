Marco Fabian embraces Union's underdog role and says they plan to show there are no favorites vs. Atlanta United

This weekend's MLS slate features one of the most intriguing matches of the season as the top two teams in the Eastern Conference meet. The Philadelphia Union host Atlanta United on Saturday in a match with first place in the East on the line with only a handful of games to go before the playoffs begin. Both teams are level on 48 points, and a statement can be made in this one, with the potential for one of these clubs to cement themselves as the favorite to win the conference and earn a first-round bye.

The Union's newest star, Marco Fabian, says his team is embracing the role of underdog and that his team hears the noise that some are already penning Atlanta in as the projected MLS Cup finalist from the East. Fabian joined Philly in February following a couple years at Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and was just called up, once again, to the Mexico national team.

"It's an important game because Atlanta is one of the biggest teams, fighting for first place with us. It's a great test but we need to reaffirm the season that we've had," Fabian told CBS Sports. "We can see what we are made of and what we can be.

"We hear a lot of things, but me personally and my teammates, we try to focus on the job at hand. It's a motivation to play a big team and that we aren't the favorites. For the people, the favorites are Atlanta. For us, the most important thing is to show there are no favorites. It's 11 vs. 11, and we have to do a strong job and fight like we have."

Atlanta United has been flying high after a rough start to the season, both domestically and internationally. Having just claimed the U.S. Open Cup title on Tuesday, Frank de Boer's team has as much momentum as it has had under the Dutch legend. But despite the buzz Atlanta has created, it's the Union that has the best goal-scoring record in the conference with 51 goals in 28 games.

Fabian is anxious and excited for Atlanta's visit, and he knows the key will be finding space for himself or teammates quickly, especially on the counter. Atlanta United plays with three in the back, but defensively that can become a line of five when they have the time to transition. Winning the ball in the middle and going quickly at a line of three may be Philly's best avenue to find consistent goal scoring opportunities.

"We have to find the space. For me, they run the system well, but it could be a bit easier to find the space [with three defenders], Fabian said. "We know that two of their central midfielders drop down and can change to a line of five. I try to find the spaces to try and get my attackers in space."

Marco Fabian and the Union host Atlanta United on Saturday night. USATSI

The Union aren't taking this as a make-or-break game -- that will come in the playoffs -- but they feel like they have the recipe that's needed to knock off Atlanta and create some serious buzz. Fabian said he's thrilled to get his first crack at the playoffs, but he wouldn't say that it was make MLS Cup or bust. He views his time in Philly and the team's season as a process that is headed in the right direction.

"I think it is all a process," Fabian said. "It all started in the preseason. The team has stayed together despite some tough times with injuries, 2-3 poor results. We have learned a lot of things and the team has stayed strong and united. Now that we are close to the playoffs, we are all focused on the most important thing -- working hard game after game, getting to the playoffs. In the playoffs, it's another thing. Do or die, and we have to play each game like it is a final."

Saturday is far from a final -- but for Fabian -- it's a chance to prove any doubters that this team is for real.