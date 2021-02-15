Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that coach Marco Rose has decided to leave the club for Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

Rose, 44, took over at BORUSSIA-PARK in 2019 and has led the Die Fohlen to the latter stages of the current edition of the UEFA Champions League after joining from Red Bull Salzburg.

Speaking in an official statement, Gladbach sporting CEO Max Eberl confirmed the decision and added that it was Rose's decision with CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano also confirming the switch.

"In the last few weeks, we have been having many conversations together about Marco's future," read the brief communique. "Unfortunately, he has decided to make use of a clause in his contract, which runs until 2022, to move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

"Should all the agreed conditions in his contract be fulfilled in a timely manner, he will therefore not be available to us next season. Until the end of the season we will, together with Marco, mobilize all our strength to reach our goals in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League."

Dortmund have yet to confirm the news and interim boss Edin Terzic was speaking earlier on Monday about the importance of sticking together through difficult times like a "family."

Both sides are currently just outside of the top five in Germany with 33 points and both sides are in the knockout phase of the Champions League with Dortmund away at Sevilla on Wednesday and Gladbach up against Manchester City next week.

