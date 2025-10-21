When Marcus Rashford moved on loan from Manchester United to Barcelona over the summer, the deal felt more like an exercise in convenience more than anything else. The Red Devils needed to rid themselves of Rashford, both in pursuit of a new rebuild in their never-ending series of them, and because Rashford's career at his boyhood club was essentially dead and buried after receiving the ire of fans and club legends alike. Barcelona was a glamorous but practical landing spot – the cash-strapped club did not have a transfer fee to worry about, while their pre-existing attacking talent meant there was only so much pressure on Rashford. After years of being the next big thing and then the poster child for wasted talent, the player would finally have a chance to slide into normalcy.

So much for that.

Rashford may not be Barcelona's most important player, but two months into his spell at the club, he is charting an unlikely redemption arc as one of the team's most effective attackers. He now has five goals and four assists in 13 games, adding a brace to his tally with a 6-1 win over Olympiacos in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday and now leads the competition for goal contributions with five. His second Champions League brace of the season offered the latest glimpse of the revitalized player, especially his second goal in the 79th minute – he tucked himself just behind a defender and as soon as Pedri received the ball in a crowded midfield, he threw his hand forward to call his teammate's attention. Pedri obliged with a perfectly placed pass and Rashford wasted little time following up with an equally excellent finish on the edge of the penalty area.

He offers more in terms of end product these days than he did during his last full season at United during the 2023-24 campaign, his goals per game average up from 0.2 to 0.4 and his assist numbers up from 0.1 to 0.3. His shot-taking is also up from an average of two per game to 3.3 this season, but the most dramatic differences in his game are saved for the underlying statistics. He is much more involved in play, averaging 44 touches and 26.4 passes per game these days, more than the 36.8 touches and 22.8 passes he had per game during the 2023-24 season at United.

Rashford is emerging as a more well-rounded player than he once was, with manager Hansi Flick describing his brace at Newcastle United on Matchday 1 as the "first step" in his Barcelona evolution. "Our style, how we want to play, is focused on high intensity and this is what I want to see also from him," Flick said at the time.

As he learns to play the Barcelona way, though, he is more than just a useful player for the team at a crucial point in the season. Rashford has been able to put goals in the back of the net while both Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha deal with injury, allowing Flick to rely on others to ensure Barcelona's attack remains their greatest strength. The team is averaging 2.7 goals per game in LaLiga this campaign, the exact same average from last season, with a different cast of characters pitching in – Rashford has played a part, as has this season's leading goalscorer Fermin Lopez, whose hat trick against Olympiacos brings him up to eight goals across all competitions.

The team's overall success in attack provides some optimism ahead of Sunday's Clasico at Real Madrid, where they will still be without Raphinha and Lewandowski as they look to overtake their rivals for top spot in LaLiga. Barcelona's depth is definitely strong enough to get the job done on most days, Flick's side the favorites to win in more games than not, though the question facing last season's domestic double winners is if they can handle their stiffest test of the season so far without two of their most talented players. Rashford may earn a start in El Clasico because of Raphinha and Lewandowski's absence, which may be a litmus test of his true potential as the 27-year-old enters his peak years, especially in the midst of an impressive run of form.

Even if Barcelona come out of El Clasico with a defeat, there is a version of events on Sunday that will not necessarily reflect poorly on Rashford. It would be no insult to admit that Lewandowski is a better choice to lead Barcelona's front line than Rashford but in a new setting, the England international has already reset expectations for what his career should be, not could be. He may not be the star on one of Europe's top teams but to play a sizable role on one of them is no small feat and as the oldest starter in Barcelona's youth-focused lineup against Olympiacos, there's a growing sense of professionalism that makes up Rashford's profile. It may be early in the season but as long as Rashford trends in this direction, his stint at Barcelona feels like enough to recalibrate his reputation, even if he cannot extend his stay at the end of his loan.