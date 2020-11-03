Marcus Thuram loves Superheroes.

From Black Panther to the Green Lantern, the young star from Borussia Monchengladbach sees how these fictional characters can not only entertain but inspire, especially during difficult times.

"I remember when I was little and used to watch on TV," says Thuram, speaking on ¡Qué Golazo! "... and the Green Lantern was sometimes a Black character, and I could see myself in it. So that's why I really enjoyed them."

It's the symbolic gesture of grace and heroism that attracts him to the genre of superhero stories, where the impossible is achieved, not because of superpowers but rather a sense of empathy toward your fellow man.

Thuram may not be a superhero, but at 23 years old, he does all he can to use his voice and speak up against issues that matter. In a year of pandemic and civil unrest, where racial injustice and movements against police brutality have trickled across the globe, Thuram -- who also works with his father's organization (the great Lillian Thuram) on educating the football world on racism -- was the first Bundesliga player to take a knee after scoring against Union Berlin back in May.

It was an act of solidarity after the death of George Floyd, the Black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis a few days prior, but for Thuram, the need to continue on speaking out against injustice is not just a responsibility for an athlete, it's a necessity.

"I think it's vital. I think we have to educate people and when you have the chance to play in the Champions League and be seen by millions of people, I think it's only human to do those kinds of things," he said. "Cause we're all human. We're all human beings. Everyone should be respected at the same level. I think what happened to George Floyd is very, very sad but what we know is that there's not only George Floyd, and that's the saddest part about it. So everytime we can make our voice heard, we should do it."

Thuram is an impressive person. He knows exactly who he is and what he wants and much of it -- most of it -- is thanks to how he was raised. He speaks to his family and his father at least once a day. "Sometimes twice a day if he has a lot to say," adds Thuram.

He is part of a very close family that prioritizes being a good person ahead of being a good player. Luckily, with Thuram, we have both.

In the conversation, he also offered his thoughts after Arsene Wenger compared him to Thierry Henry, his views on Gio Reyna, Gladbach's campaign in this year's Champions League and much more.

Thuram also shows some love for some of his favorite players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo (O Fenômeno), Adriano and many more. He did not, however, include his father.

"[Laughing] He played too far behind for me."

Thuram's favorite superpower is not flying or invisibility but rather seeing into the future because the idea of figuring out what lies ahead gives him a chance to be better prepared.

We may not be able to possess that superpower but I feel very confident that Marcus Thuram's future is overwhelmingly bright.