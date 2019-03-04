Mario Balotelli celebrated a goal by posting on Instagram Live in the middle of a game

Marseille striker Mario Balotelli is never shy to do what he wants -- and that's exactly what he did on Sunday during his team's 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne. The former Liverpool and Inter Milan striker scored the winning goal 12 minutes in, and for his celebration he went to the end line where someone from the club handed him his cell phone. From there, he posted a video on Instagram Live of the celebration, selfie style with his teammates and the fans. Take a look:

Mario Balotelli scored a goal for Marseille and celebrated by going on Instagram Live on the pitch. What a guy 😂😂pic.twitter.com/kOUloyLYgk — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) March 3, 2019

And here's the video of the celebration:

It's like Joe Horn's celebration but much better (and much more 2019). Now, it's not all that surprising that Balotelli did this, and it's far from the craziest thing he's done. He once through darts at youth team players after all. But he had to have the person with the phone in the right spot, he had to track him down, and he had to get the video done all after the most challenging part -- scoring a goal, and boy was it a classy over-head strike.

What will he do next?

You can watch Marseille in Ligue 1 on fuboTV (Try for free).