Mario Balotelli celebrates a goal by posting on Instagram Live in the middle of a game
Balotelli does what he wants
Marseille striker Mario Balotelli is never shy to do what he wants -- and that's exactly what he did Sunday during his team's 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne. The former Liverpool and Inter Milan striker scored the winning goal 12 minutes in, and for his celebration he went to the end line where someone from the club handed him his cell phone. From there, he posted a video on Instagram Live of the celebration, selfie style with his teammates and the fans. Take a look:
And here's the video of the celebration:
It's like Joe Horn's celebration but much better (and much more 2019). Now, it's not all that surprising that Balotelli did this, and it's far from the craziest thing he's done. He once through darts at youth team players after all. But he had to have the person with the phone in the right spot, he had to track him down, and he had to get the video done all after the most challenging part -- scoring a goal, and boy was it a classy over-head strike.
What will he do next?
