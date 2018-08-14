Mark Wahlberg says he'd be interested in buying Columbus Crew of MLS to keep team in Ohio
The team is in danger of being relocated to Austin, Texas
Mark Wahlberg may be looking to expand his portfolio. The actor and Wahlburgers co-founder was in Ohio on Monday after he bought a Chevy plant in West Columbus, and his trip may have yielded some other investment opportunities. Specifically, the MLS's Columbus Crew SC, an original MLS franchise that is in danger of being moved to Austin, Texas, by current CEO Anthony Precourt. Precourt has owned the team, founded in 1994, since 2013.
"Actually, you know what, I would," Wahlberg said when asked if he'd be interested in buying the team, via Last Word on Soccer. "My dear friend [Robert] Kraft has not only the New England Patriots, but he owns the New England Revolution as well. I have a bunch of people who are involved. I think that may be something we need to discuss."
MLS has been in talks with local entities looking to keep the team in Columbus, but the going has been slow.
These may be empty words coming from someone being a prisoner of the moment, but Wahlberg would immediately become one of the biggest owners in the sport. It's possible that he'd be right behind David Beckham -- who will co-own the new Miami club to join the league in 2020 -- in terms of popularity.
As for Wahlberg's dear friend, Kraft isn't the only NFL owner to dabble in MLS. The Falcons' Arthur Blank owns Atlanta United FC, the Chiefs' Clark Hunt owns FC Dallas, and the Rams' Stan Kroenke owns the Colorado Rapids.
The Crew have some incredibly ambitious plans for a stadium that would keep the Crew in Columbus, and not many people could help to fund it.
Who knows, maybe Wahlberg could save soccer in Columbus. It sounds random, but it's no less believable than some of the other roles he's played.
-
Power Rankings: Reds, Blues climb
Ranking the top 25 soccer clubs in the world as the European season gets underway
-
Barca keeper talks career, Messi, more
The Barca goalkeeper sits down with CBS Sports for a question-and-answer session before the...
-
Premier League takeaways: Matchday 1
Here's everything you need to know about the first week of Premier League action
-
Ronaldo scores in first match for Juve
The former Real Madrid man is making a quick impact in Turin, though it's still preseason
-
Lauren Hemp scores ridiculous goal
It seems impossible that this was on purpose
-
Rooney turns back clock for D.C. United
D.C. United's newest star burned incredibly bright Sunday night