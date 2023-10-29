Sunday's Ligue 1 match between Olympique Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais was abandoned after Marseille fans attacked Lyon's team bus and left Lyon manager Fabio Grosso injured.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The bus was approaching Marseille's Stade Velodrome ahead of the match when fans of the home team attacked Lyon's bus with stones. Grosso was eventually seen leaving the team bus escorted by two assistants guarding his face with his hands, which were covered in blood, per ESPN.

No details on the severity of the injury were shared publicly, though an image of Grosso with a bandage wrapped around his head appeared on social media soon after the attack.

A meeting between Lyon president John Textor and the players reportedly took place in the locker room soon after the attack to decide whether or not they wanted to play the match. The match was called off just before it was scheduled to kick off. Ligue 1 has not yet announced when the match will be rescheduled for.

Fan violence has previously plagued this fixture, most notably in 2021 when a Lyon fan hit Marseille's Dimitri Payet with a bottle. The game was subsequently abandoned and then resumed behind closed doors, and Lyon were docked a point because of the incident.