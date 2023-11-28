We are set for another massive week of action across the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League with one particular subplot of great intrigue as the games play out from Tuesday through Thursday. Former European champions Olympique de Marseille and AFC Ajax meet in the UEL on Thursday in a battle between two sides from the two countries currently vying to be part of Europe's top five domestic leagues ahead of the Champions League format changes for 2024-25 -- France and the Netherlands. Result so far this season have been in Ligue 1's favor to the point where the Eredivisie's lead from the end of last campaign has been whittled down to less than a single whole point which has created this week's scenario where the right combination of results could see France restored to Europe's top five.

We break down what that means and why it matters so much to French, Dutch and European soccer right now.

Why is OM vs. Ajax significant?

With the Champions League format changing in 2024, the way that European soccer's top club competition functions is also about to be altered. The impact upon leagues behind the likes of the Premier League and La Liga could be significant with France and the Netherlands the two most likely to be immediately affected as soon as next year. Because of this, coefficient gains have started to matter more than ever before and Thursday's game is worth more than just three simple Europa League Group B points. Coefficient points, for those wondering, are totals accrued per country through historic UCL performances over the years.

Break it down for me…

Essentially, this is a question of Champions League group stage spots with the incoming change to a "Swiss-system" structure set to change the competition format as we know it. Associations one to four -- England, Spain, Italy and Germany -- will have four group stage representatives from 2024-25 with France and the Netherlands vying to be the fifth association which also gets four clubs directly involved in the group stage. Association six, so also either the French or Dutch, still gets three clubs into the groups, but associations seven to 15 get just two -- note the sharp drop-off between fifth and seventh.

So what does it change?

Right now, France only gets three Champions League group stage places and one of those clubs has to go through qualification. That was former winners Marseille this season, and they fell in the qualifying rounds so dropped into the Europa League where they are now in Group B with… None other than Dutch giants Ajax who they face this week. Should France re-establish itself as the historic fifth of Europe's top soccer powers, then it would suddenly double Ligue 1 representation in the UCL groups.

Why does it matter?

As with so many things, money is arguably the main motivation with the Champions League group stages set to be more lucrative with more games and longer runs for those involved. For French and Dutch soccer, two traditional powerhouses of youth talent development, that is a golden chance to stay in touch with Europe's top tier without having to always sell top young players year after year. The impact on the Eredivisie and particularly Ligue 1 -- already a financial mess since COVID-19 -- could be huge so games such as Lens vs. PSV and Marseille vs. Ajax matter greatly as they directly influence this unfolding scenario. However, all is not lost when one single team loses out over those games as coefficients depend upon all competing teams which has seen France generally performing better than the Netherlands so far.

Why is it a French and Dutch thing?



France will start the 2024-25 system change in the top five, so with four clubs in the group stage, but the Netherlands is currently marginally ahead with a view to the 2025-26 campaign and could secure a fourth spot if they manage to stay in front. The rankings for the second term of the incoming "Swiss-system" will be decided before this UEFA edition is even finished so every single result counts -- especially when it is a game between a Ligue 1 and Eredivisie side like Marseille vs. Ajax this week or Lens vs. PSV recently.

So, it might concern others too?

In time, yes -- Portugal are lagging behind France and the Netherlands but could recover ground to push for a top five berth while a Germany or Italy could be caught up by the French or Dutch years down the line. However, none of those scenarios are remotely close to being reality today which is why the coefficient battle is currently raging between Ligue 1 and Eredivisie clubs more than anybody else. It also extends to leagues on the cusp of an additional UCL spot such as Norway and Denmark with Ukraine and Czech Republic at risk of dropping from two group spots to just one in the near future.

How did Ligue 1 and Eredivisie fall so far?

The Netherlands has produced six European champions to France's one -- even Portugal has had four winners. In that sense, French soccer is not one of the top five all-time most titled domestic European leagues. However, Ligue 1's sole Champions League win came in 1993 when Marseille won the first-ever rebranded UCL. Ajax won it two years later in 1995 -- so both competing in this year's Europa League is indicative of both nation's struggles -- while Jose Mourinho's FC Porto triumphed in 2004 against AS Monaco of France. In solely the Champions League era, Ligue 1 and Eredivisie have one win apiece and both came almost 30 years ago. France and the Netherlands have since become two of European soccer's greatest talent exporters which undermines French and Dutch clubs' ability to consistently compete in the Champions League. There have only been fleeting relative successes such as 2020 finalists Paris Saint-Germain and semifinalists Olympique Lyonnais, or the Monaco side of 2017 as well as Ajax's 2019 semifinal run. However, unlike their Ligue 1 rivals, Eredivisie clubs recognized that Europa League and the Europa Conference League form also boosts the Dutch coefficient with Feyenoord and AZ Alkmaar enjoying deep recent runs which has closed the gap on France. One or two additional Champions League spots could make a huge difference to how attractive the French and Dutch leagues are to both players and investors as well as its potential impact on lucrative TV rights deals -- it is not only about the money that participating clubs will receive each year from 2024-25.

When will it be decided?

For the 2024-25 season, it has already been set -- France will start the new system with four group stage representatives but the Netherlands ran them very close and are currently ahead of them. For 2025-26, at least at this moment in time, the Dutch have overtaken with the French desperately in need of continued good European form for their clubs. Neither Ligue 1 nor the Eredivisie can afford to have an off year and France has even structured its Ligue 1 finances -- with the aid of a private equity-funded bailout package -- to benefit those clubs regularly competing in continental competition when it comes to international TV money. Short of one of these two pulling away or an unexpectedly poor succession of years for an Italy or a Germany, this is likely to remain a hot topic for at least a few more years.