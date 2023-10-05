UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday with Marseille battling Brighton on Paramount+. The French hosts settled for a 3-3 draw against Ajax in their tournament opener and are looking to rebound after going winless over their last four Ligue 1 matches. Meanwhile, Brighton have won three of their last five Premier League matches, but are at the bottom of the Europa League group following a 3-2 loss to AEK Athens. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Stade Velodrome in Marseille is set for 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest Marseille vs. Brighton odds list Brighton as the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) on the 90-minute money line, with Marseille as the +190 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week..

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Europa League match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Brighton vs. Marseille

Marseille vs. Brighton date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Marseille vs. Brighton time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Brighton live stream: Paramount+ (one week free trial)

UEFA Europa League picks for Brighton vs. Marseille

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from soccer insider Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Marseille vs. Brighton, Sutton is picking Over 3.5 goals to be scored for a +140 payout. The expert notes that eight of Brighton's last nine games have featured four or more goals. At the same time, four or more goals have been scored in Marseille's last three games across all competition.



Sutton also notes that the Seagulls are a high-scoring team in general, and he expects them to push that trend against Marseille to make up for losing to AEK in their tournament opener.

"Get your popcorn ready and enjoy an exciting game on Thursday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to see the Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.