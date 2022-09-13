Two teams will try to turn their UEFA Champions League fortunes around this week when Olympique de Marseille hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday on Paramount+. The home team sits in second place in domestic play having won six of their seven Ligue 1 matches this season, but that success hasn't translated to Champions League play. In fact, they were dominated 2-0 by Tottenham last week. The visiting club was also shut out in their opening Champions League match, falling 3-0 to Sporting CP. Frankfurt has had an uneven Bundesliga campaign that has resulted in a 2-2-2 record. You can see what happens next when you stream this matchup on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Marseille as the -109 favorite (risk $109 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Eintracht as the +300 underdog. A draw is priced at +255 and the over-under for goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their MUST-HAVE Premium plan.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season. Sign up now to get a 7-day free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Europa League, Italian Serie A, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 7 days when you sign up right here.

How to watch Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt date: Tuesday, Sept. 13

Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt time: 3 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from SportsLine's soccer insider Roger Gonzalez. Gonzalez is an award-winning writer that has covered pro soccer from Europe to South America. Gonzalez started out his pro soccer writing career while in college at Virginia Tech, writing for Goal.com. He's also covered the Copa America, Champions League, Copa Libertadores, and much more. Since 2015, he's been the lead soccer writer for CBS Sports.

For Marseille vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Gonzalez is picking both teams to score for a -130 payout. The expert expects both sides to come into Tuesday's match with extra urgency since they were both shut out in their first games of the tournament and can't afford to have Tuesday's match end in a draw. This should result in what the Gonzalez thinks will be a "a back-and-forth, aggressive affair."



It's possible Frankfurt will be the more desperate club in Tuesday's match given that they were shut out in their first Champions League appearance and are coming off a disappointing 1-0 league loss to Wolfsburg when they didn't tally a single shot on target. Meanwhile, Marseille should be the more confident club coming off of a league victory over the weekend.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the UEFA Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to see UEFA Champions League action, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more.