Two squads looking to move up the UEFA Champions League standings will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 21, when Marseille hosts Liverpool in Matchday Seven. Liverpool enters the contest 4-0-2 in six UCL matches while Marseille is 3-0-3. Liverpool's last UCL match was a 1-0 win over Inter Milan back on Dec. 9, while Marseille last defeated Union SG on Dec. 9.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and the match will be available for fans to watch on Paramount+. Liverpool are -110 favorites (wager $110 to win $100) in the latest Marseille vs. Liverpool odds at DraftKings Sportsbook while the hosts are +265 underdogs (wager $100 to win $265). A draw is priced at +290 and the total is set at 2.5 (Over -160, Under +125). Before making wagers on Marseille vs. Liverpool, be sure to check out what SportsLine expert Jon Eimer is betting for this game.

Eimer finished 2023 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert, posting a 248-234-12 (+25.93 units) record on SportsLine article picks. Eimer has been red-hot in 2025, posting a profit in multiple leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and more. Anyone following his soccer betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Here are Eimer's best bets and analysis for Marseille vs. Liverpool on Wednesday.

Marseille vs. Liverpool best bets

Marseille Double Chance (-115, FanDuel) -- 1u

Marseille Over 1.5 team total (+155, BetMGM) -- 1u

Marseille Draw No Bet (+170, BetMGM) -- 0.5u

Marseille dominance at the Orange Velodrome

Matchday No. 7 of Champions League features a clash of heavy hitters from France and Liverpool. This particular match is a perfect example of how home-field advantage will play a massive role in how this match plays out. Both Marseille and Liverpool are under the umbrella of clubs who excel at home but can struggle on the road. Marseille have played nine games at home in Ligue 1 this season and only lost a single time. They also beat Newcastle 2-1 and Ajax 4-0 at home already this season in Champions League play. This is a club that needs to press for points in the final two matchdays, as they are currently only three points out of a top eight position on the table. I expect Marseille to press heavily for goals and take advantage of a weaker Liverpool side. To be honest, I'm surprised "double chance" is even playable, and I'm taking that for my first bet.

Liverpool liabilities

Liverpool continue to do just barely enough to stay in contention for a top four spot in the Premier League. They're still finding goals, and we see that with their 32 EPL goals and 11 UCL goals this season, but their defense has been hard to watch at times. This is not the stout Liverpool defense we're used to seeing. The backline of Gomez, Konate, van Dijk and Kerkez seem disjointed and like half the matches they're just going through the motions. Liverpool will also be without star striker Alexander Isak for the foreseeable future and lost Conner Bradley to injury against Arsenal. Manager Arne Slot has also said in interviews he's not sure if Mo Salah will be available in time after finishing his last AFCON match. I expect Liverpool to push, with Florian Wirtz finally finding success in the attacking third, but ultimately, I just believe Marseille will be the better team here. Mason Greenwood and Pierre Aubameyang have been in tremendous form and will look to terrorize that Liverpool backline.