Marseille know that their record of 13 consecutive Champions League defeats will probably stand for a long time, so all they can do is end it as soon as possible. Andre Villas-Boas' men can still pry Group C's Europa League berth away from Olympiacos and Tuesday's clash at Stade Velodrome is a perfect opportunity for that.

The two played out a tight contest at the start of the group before the Greeks snatched a scrappy late winner and OM would settle for the same in their favor here. However, Olympiacos know that a draw will likely be enough to put the goalless French threat to bed with a game to spare. Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Marseille vs. Olympiacos

Date : Tuesday, Dec. 1

: Tuesday, Dec. 1 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France

: Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: Marseille +140; Draw +210; Olympiacos +220 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Marseille

In terms of domestic form, Marseille are unbeaten in seven Ligue 1 matches and have won their last four despite a couple of COVID-19 postponements. However, their awful Champions League run has made them the laughingstock of France and the rest of Europe and makes a host of players returning to goal-scoring form a welcome boost. Villas-Boas' men need to get that monkey off of their back as soon as they can and an Olympiacos side that have beaten OM with their only goal of the group stage are the ideal candidate to end that humiliation.

Olympiacos

Similar to Marseille, Olympiacos are on a 10-match unbeaten run and have won their last five domestic matches to top the Greek Superleague by a point with a game in hand. Had they not scored late against the French outfit when they first met, they would be no better off in Group C as they have been swept aside by Porto and Manchester City with similar ease. A potentially weakened Porto side at home could see Pedro Martins' men secure their Europa League passage elsewhere but a draw in France should do the job.

Prediction

Villas-Boas' men end their losing streak with a scrappy win that breathes new life into their Europa League ambitions. Pick: Marseille 1, Olympiacos 0