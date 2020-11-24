Marseille host Porto on Wednesday knowing that another defeat will see them set a new Champions League record for consecutive losses with 13. Former winners, Marseille have not even drawn a match since 2012 which is level with Anderlecht's unwanted record from 2003-05.

In a difficult season for French clubs in Europe, Marseille need to get themselves on the board to even stand a chance of dropping into the Europa League latter stages. They need to find some form to salvage something from their return to the big time after a seven-year absence following their humiliating 2013 group stage whitewash.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Marseille vs. Porto

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 25

: Wednesday, Nov. 25 Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France

: Stade Velodrome -- Marseille, France Live stream : CBS All Access

: CBS All Access Odds: Marseille +188; Draw +230; Porto +150 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Marseille

OM are under pressure to not set a new outright record of Champions League ineptitude and a lack of recent match practice will not necessarily help them. Marseille have moved up to sixth in the Ligue 1 table with three wins and three draws but have played two games less than most of their Championnat rivals due to COVID-19.

The last time Villas-Boas' men were in action was in early November when they won 1-0 away at lowly Strasbourg.

Not ideal preparation for the 1992-93 winners in their bid to save their Europe campaign and restore some pride for France on the continent after a rough start this term.

Porto

The Portuguese giants have won five of their last six matches across all competitions but most of their setback this season have come on the road. Porto won the Champions League in 1987 and 2004 and were Villas-Boas' first big club as he was getting his coaching career underway in 2010. Current coach Sergio Conceicao is familiar with French football after a brief but relatively successful spell with Nantes in 2017 before taking over at Estadio Do Dragao.

As long as City win in Piraeus against Olympiacos, Porto should remain on course to finish second in Group C -- regardless of the result in Marseille.

Prediction

Villas-Boas' men give themselves hope of at least salvaging a Europa League spot. Pick: Marseille 2, Porto 1