Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online
Marseille leads 2-0 after the first leg at home
Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meet on Thursday in Austria with a spot in the Europa League final on the line. The French club holds a 2-0 lead after the first leg, leaving the hosts with a lot to do in the second leg to move on after failing to get an away goal.
Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
What's at stake?
A spot in the final, where the winner will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid.
Prediction
Dimitri Payet sets up a goal for a fantastic draw, allowing the French club to get through to the final. Marseille 1, RB Salzburg 1.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
A new mini-World Cup in the works?
Infantino is hoping to begin a cup called 'Final 8'
-
Arsenal vs. Atletico preview
The first leg ended 1-1 and Atleti has the advantage
-
Liverpool into Champions League final
The Reds amazing season continues, though their semifinal win did not come without some co...
-
Bayern's shocking blooper
Ulreich will, unfortunately for him, always be remembered for doing this
-
Real beats Bayern Munich
The victors will take on either Liverpool or Roma in the final
-
World Cup groups, schedule
Follow along with scores, schedule and standings throughout the World Cup group stage and knockout...