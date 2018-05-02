Marseille vs. Red Bull Salzburg live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on TV, stream online

Marseille and Red Bull Salzburg meet on Thursday in Austria with a spot in the Europa League final on the line. The French club holds a 2-0 lead after the first leg, leaving the hosts with a lot to do in the second leg to move on after failing to get an away goal.

Here's how you can watch the match, what's on the line and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Thursday at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

What's at stake?

A spot in the final, where the winner will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid.

Prediction

Dimitri Payet sets up a goal for a fantastic draw, allowing the French club to get through to the final. Marseille 1, RB Salzburg 1.