Win and you're through to the knockout round, it's a simple goal for both Tottenham and Marseille which should make for an exciting clash in Group D. A Draw would be enough to see Spurs through to the knockouts but Marseille needs a victory as a draw would only be enough to possibly send them to Europa League.

With how Spurs have faired under pressure this season, there is certainly room for Marseille to pull out a victory, especially when it took the French club getting a red card in the first match for Spurs to score their two goals. Spurs haven't faired well against top teams in either the Premier League or Champions League, but with their late winner against Bournemouth, Antonio Conte will try to motivate the squad

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, Nov. 1 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 1 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Stade Orange Velodrome -- Marseille

: Stade Orange Velodrome -- Marseille TV: None | Live stream: Paramount+

None | Paramount+ Odds: Marseille +185; Draw +240; Tottenham +140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Marseille: With close to a clean bill of health, Marseille could be without Eric Bailly but they feel confident heading into things. Former Marseille midfielder, Mathieu Valbuena especially is ready for the match.

"Marseille have the team to put in a great performance, stir things up and play without pressure," Valbuena said in an interview with RMC Sport. "Since the start of the season, Marseille have no reason to envy Tottenham. If they play with their qualities, they can go through. In any case, I'm very confident"

Considering the state of the two clubs, he has a point as Marseille are only six points out of a Champions League spot in Ligue 1 and in the same boat as Spurs where if they win, they're in the knockout stages. But the team also hasn't been performing well as of late with only one win in their last five matches. If they can put everything together, this is certainly a team that can trouble this version of Tottenham.

Tottenham: If there's a match where Spurs need to become the fighting Antonio Conte's, it's this one where they'll be without their manager after he was suspended during the draw with Sporting CP. Cristian Stellini will lead the team in his absence but he won't receive any injury boosts. Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison, and Cristian Romero are all unavailable but everyone else will be fit for selection. This gives Stellini a decision to make at center back where Davidson Sanchez had a bad showing against Bournemouth. Eric Dier can come into the side but with essentially three left sided center backs and Sanchez available, there could be balance issues for Marseille to exploit in the match.

Prediction

This week Spurs are going to score a late winner that counts after laboring through the match. It's not usually pretty, but Spurs have been effective this season. Pick: Marseille 1, Spurs 2