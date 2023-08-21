Mason Greenwood will leave Manchester United, six months after the club began an internal investigation into the forward.

The Crown Prosecution Service dropped charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Greenwood on February 2 after "the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material [coming] to light." Following that, United launched their own probe into the 21-year-old, one which has concluded with all parties agreeing that his career should take him away from Old Trafford. Following the club announcement, Greenwood said that he had not committed the actions he was accused of before the collapse of the case. Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold says he believes the player.

United's statement did not confirm the avenue by which Greenwood would depart the club, which leaves open the possibility he could leave on a transfer, loan or through contract termination. "Manchester United has concluded its internal investigation into the allegations made against Mason Greenwood," said a club statement. "Our process commenced in February 2023, following all charges against Mason being dropped. Throughout, we have taken into account the wishes, rights and perspective of the alleged victim along with the club's standards and values, and sought to collate as much information and context as possible. This has required us to proceed with sensitivity and care to obtain evidence not in the public domain, including from those with direct knowledge of the case.

"Based on the evidence available to us, we have concluded that the material posted online did not provide a full picture and that Mason did not commit the offences in respect of which he was originally charged. That said, as Mason publicly acknowledges today, he has made mistakes which he is taking responsibility for.

"All those involved, including Mason, recognize the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome."

Greenwood, who has a contract until the summer of 2025, has not played since January 22 of last year. He was arrested later that month after video and audio of a man alleged to be Greenwood emerged in which he could be heard shouting at a woman to ""move your f*** legs up". The woman said she did not want sex. The man said: "I don't give a f*** what you want, you little s***". Images posted online also appeared to show the woman bearing injuries.

In an open letter to supporters, Arnold, who had overseen the investigation, said that the alleged victim had requested the police investigation into Greenwood be dropped in April 2022. He added that the club had received "alternative explanations for the audio recording, which was a short excerpt from a much longer recording, and for the images posted online." Last week, The Athletic reported that United had been planning to integrate Greenwood into Erik ten Hag's squad. Arnold, who pronounced himself "satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with," said this was one of several scenarios the club had been planning for.

In explaining why he had concluded that Greenwood must depart, Arnold said: "While I am satisfied that Mason did not commit the acts he was charged with, Mason's accepted that he has made mistakes which he takes responsibility for. I am also mindful of the challenge that Mason would face rebuilding his career and raising a baby together with his partner in the harsh spotlight of Manchester United. Further, this case has provoked strong opinions, and it is my responsibility to minimize any distraction to the unity we are seeking within the club.

"Although we have decided that Mason will seek to rebuild his career away from Manchester United, that does not signal the end of this matter. The club will continue to offer its support both to the alleged victim and Mason to help them rebuild and move forward positively with their lives."

Greenwood, who won a senior England cap in 2020, will leave United with 129 senior appearances in all competitions. He scored 35 goals.

In a statement, Greenwood said, "I want to start by saying I understand that people will judge me because of what they have seen and heard on social media, and I know people will think the worst. I was brought up to know that violence or abuse in any relationship is wrong, I did not do the things I was accused of, and in February I was cleared of all charges."

It should be noted that the CPS dropped charges because the withdrawal of witnesses led them to conclude that they could not realistically secure his conviction.

The statement added, "However, I fully accept I made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post. I am learning to understand my responsibilities, to set a good example as a professional footballer, and I'm focused on the big responsibility of being a father, as well as a good partner.

"Today's decision has been part of a collaborative process between Manchester United, my family and me. The best decision for us all, is for me to continue my football career away from Old Trafford, where my presence will not be a distraction for the club. I thank the club for their support since I joined aged seven. There will always be a part of me which is United.

"I am enormously grateful to my family and all my loved ones for their support, and it is now for me to repay the trust those around me have shown. I intend to be a better footballer, but most importantly a good father, a better person, and to use my talents in a positive way on and off the pitch."