Mason Greenwood will likely return to the pitch for the first time since January 2022 after Getafe signed him on loan from Manchester United.

The Spanish club got the deal over the line in the last hours of the transfer window and after a move to Lazio failed to materialize. United spent the last several days helping to facilitate a move for Greenwood after they announced on Aug. 21 that he would not be re-integrated into the first team following an internal investigation.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Greenwood has not played since Jan. 2022, when recordings and images were posted on social media of an alleged sexual assault. He was subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The charges were dropped in Feb. 2023 after, "a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction," per the U.K.'s Crown Prosecution Service.

United then opened up an internal investigation and several high-profile figures reportedly approved of welcoming Greenwood back, including manager Erik ten Hag and director of football John Murtough. CEO Richard Arnold also laid out plans for Greenwood's return in early August according to The Athletic, but the announcement never came. A wave of criticism did, though, and eventually so did United's decision to end their association with Greenwood.