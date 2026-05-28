Massimiliano Allegri to become next Napoli coach days after AC Milan sacking

Massimiliano Allegri will become the next Napoli head coach and will replace Antonio Conte on the bench of the Italian club. The Italian manager is set to sign a two-year deal with the club owned by Aurelio De Laurentiis, CBS Sports understands, and will take charge of the Italian side just days after being dismissed by AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale following the club's failure to secure a Champions League spot. Allegri made his comeback at the Rossoneri in the summer 2025 after two successful stints at Juventus.

Allegri was part of an overhaul as Cardinale decided to sack also the sporting director Igli Tare, and technical director Geoffrey Moncada, as well as club CEO Giorgio Furlani.

"After the disappointment of last year, the mandate ownership set for the club was to return to the Champions League and to establish a foundation for winning consistently at the top of Serie A. For the majority of this season, we were in the top two positions in Serie A, with a credible shot at competing for the Scudetto. The final stretch was completely inconsistent with the performance up to that point, with last night's disappointing loss in the final game turning the season into an unequivocal failure," Furlani said.

The former AC Milan manager had been considered one of the frontrunners for the job even before the end of the season, as Antonio Conte had already decided to step down from his role. Former Bologna manager Vincenzo Italiano and Fabio Grosso were also among the candidates, although Grosso is now set to join Fiorentina instead. Meanwhile, the possibility of appointing former Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri, never advanced as far as expected, with Sarri now poised to sign for Atalanta and reunite with sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli after parting ways with Lazio.

Allegri is now ready to take a new job and start a new era at Napoli, where he will be called to replace a successful manager such as Conte, who was able to win one Serie A title in his first season at the club, followed by the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this year.