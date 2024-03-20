Happy Wednesday! A big batch of international matches are around the corner, including the much anticipated Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Thursday. I'm Pardeep Cattry with the latest as North America's top sides prepare to earn regional silverware and bragging rights.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern



Wednesday, March 20

🇪🇺 UWCL: Hacken vs. PSG, 1:45 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🇪🇺 UWCL: Brann vs. Barcelona, 4 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

Thursday, March 21

🇪🇺 Euro qualifying: Wales vs. Finland, 3:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🏆 CNL: USMNT vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏆 CNL: Panama vs. Mexico, 10:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

⚽ The Forward Line

🇺🇸 High stakes for the USMNT



Getty Images

The Concacaf Nations League provides the latest measuring stick for the U.S. men's national team's progress ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil, and especially so considering the players Gregg Berhalter will have at his disposal. This is arguably as close to full fitness the USMNT has been since the 2022 World Cup -- Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah return after missing the quarterfinals in November, while Tyler Adams is in the team for the first time in more than a year.

That said, some outside circumstances might put a dent in Berhalter's plans. While Adams only made his return from a lengthy hamstring injury last week, Weah and Gio Reyna are struggling for playing time at their respective clubs, Juventus and Nottingham Forest. It's a particularly glaring situation for Reyna, who moved from Borussia Dortmund to Forest in the winter to build form ahead of the Copa America and has yet to do so, leaving several question marks around a key area of the pitch for the USMNT.

The good news for Berhalter is that, in some positions, some less experienced players might be rising to the occasion. Chuck Booth spotlights several in the latest edition of USMNT stock watch, including midfielder Johnny Cardoso following his move to La Liga's Real Betis.

Booth: "Taking like a fish to water after moving to Real Betis, Cardoso is likely to start at the base of the midfield for this match. Cardoso has been great in possession and scored a goal while assisting two more in only nine matches for Betis. Calm in possession, Cardoso can offer a different style to Tyler Adams at the base of midfield but he's a player who we just haven't seen enough of at the national team level, but now we'll have a chance."

Meanwhile, Haji Wright's recent form with Coventry City might open up the USMNT's battle at center forward. The spot has felt like a two-way race between Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, but Wright has a chance to throw his own hat into the ring thanks to his strong club form, and stands out because Balogun and Pepi have had average seasons for Monaco and PSV, respectively, so far.

Booth: "After scoring a winning goal to send Coventry City to the FA Cup semifinals, Wright is now in the squad for [Josh] Sargent who withdrew due to an injury. After making the World Cup squad, Wright hasn't been much of a factor for the USMNT but with his form in England, he has been hard for Berhalter to ignore. Wright now has 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions for Coventry as he begins to round into his prime. Folarin Balogun may be the starter for the USMNT but if Berhalter needs a goal, he knows where he can turn for it."

The big question facing Berhalter ahead of Jamaica: Will he rely on his perceived mainstays tomorrow, opt for the most in-form team available, or fall somewhere in between?

Sponsored by Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇲🇽 Mexico aim to re-assert continental authority



Getty Images

As a fellow host of the 2026 World Cup and a participant in this summer's Copa America, Mexico are in the same boat as the USMNT in a lot of ways. While the U.S. have been dominant in the Nations League, winning the first two editions of the competition, Mexico aim to reach the final for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 2021 in an effort to re-position themselves as the best in North America.

El Tri have been on a steady upward trajectory since the disappointment of the 2022 World Cup, winning the Gold Cup, but needed to overcome a 2-0 deficit against Honduras to advance to the Nations League semifinals. They're also the favorites to win their semifinal matchup tomorrow against Panama, but head coach Jaime Lozano has his own questions to answer about the strength of Mexico's roster against Concacaf's best sides -- and eventually, strong opponents from around the world.

Mexico will be without their top striker Raul Jimenez, who only made his return from a hamstring injury over the weekend. Leading the way in attack instead will be Hirving Lozano and Santiago Gimenez, the latter of whom has yet to convincingly translate his goalscoring abilities with Feyenoord to his national team form. Gimenez has 24 goals in 35 games across all competitions this season, including two goals in four Champions League matches. He has just four goals for Mexico, though, and is without a goal in his last six games for El Tri.

His last goal, coincidentally, came against Panama in Mexico's Gold Cup final victory last July. Gimenez will be hoping he can enjoy a repeat, as will El Tri after their dominant performance in the championship game last summer. Doing so could set up another exciting matchup with the USMNT on Sunday, should their rivals also get the job done tomorrow.

🔗 Top Stories

🇮🇹 RIP Joe Barone: Fiorentina general manager Joe Barone died aged 57 following his collapses on Sunday before the club's match at Atalanta.

❌ Racism accusation: Napoli's Juan Jesus accused Inter's Francesco Acerbi of directing racist comments towards him, and alleged that Acerbi "changed his version" of events.

🇺🇸 USMNT central: Here's more on the boost Tyler Adams provides to the USMNT, plus a discussion of Haji Wright and Brandon Vazquez's chances in the team.

🇦🇷 Messi out: Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's upcoming friendlies with a hamstring injury, forcing the question: Is he getting enough rest?

🇪🇺 Euro watch: Here's a new batch of Euro 2024 power rankings, plus coverage of Kobbie Mainoo's call-up to England.

🔴 Hugest to Liverpool: Liverpool hired ex-Bournemouth sporting director Richard Hughes as the club prepares for life without manager Jurgen Klopp.

1️⃣ NWSL's first week: Here's a new round of NWSL power rankings after the first weekend of games, plus a look at the top storylines from the week. The Seattle Reign also began the week by announcing an agreement that the Carlyle Group and MLS' Seattle Sounders struck to buy the club.

🎠 Coaching carousel: Lazio filled their coaching vacancy by hiring Igor Tudor, but there are still plenty of high profile jobs available in Europe this summer.

🥇 Olympics predictions: Here's a projection of the USWNT's Olympics roster, in which the likes of Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson could join Sophia Smith and Trinity Rodman in the U.S.' attack.

🗣️ Exclusive interviews: Tanner Tessman spoke about life at Venezia and Gianluca Busio's not-so-great Italian, while Mateo Retegui talks his journey to the Italian national team.

🏈⚽ Todd Gurley on Kickin' It: The NFL player talks his childhood, his soccer fandom and his post-football plans. Plus, Gurley and Clint Dempsey discuss their transitions to the professional game.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Concacaf Nations League: USMNT vs. Jamaica, Thursday, 7 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Christian Pulisic to score (+220) -- In the midst of a four-game scoring streak for AC Milan, Pulisic is arguably the most in-form player in the U.S.' camp right now, so betting on him to score in a match that the USMNT are the favorites in seems almost like a no-brainer.

-- In the midst of a four-game scoring streak for AC Milan, Pulisic is arguably the most in-form player in the U.S.' camp right now, so betting on him to score in a match that the USMNT are the favorites in seems almost like a no-brainer. Concacaf Nations League; Panama vs. Mexico, Thursday, 10:15 💰 THE PICK: Both teams to score (+116) -- Mexico have scored in all of their games since last June's Nations League semifinal against the USMNT, but conceded 11 goals in seven matches over the fall to a wide variety of opponents. That provides an opening for Panama, who cruised to the semifinals with a 6-1 aggregate victory over Costa Rica.

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Hosts Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor and Alexis Guerreros help fans get their day started on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

📦 Box 2 Box (Weekday afternoons): The news-driven show quickly recaps all the latest headlines from around the world with panelists previewing the top matchups of the day. Catch Box 2 Box on CBS Sports Golazo Network on the CBS Sports app, PlutoTV and Paramount+.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long.

👟 Kickin' It (Tuesdays): CBS Sports Golazo Network's unfiltered interview show releases Tuesday. Hosted by Kate Abdo, Clint Dempsey, Mo Edu and Charlie Davies, the group chat candidly with the biggest names from the Beautiful Game and share their stories from on and off the pitch.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday night): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Jesse Marsch and Charlie Davies cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.