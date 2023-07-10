Happy Monday, soccer lovers! The U.S. men's national team are into the Gold Cup semifinals against Panama after seeing off Canada on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation in Cincinnati on Sunday night.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner was in heroic form as was Trinity Rodman as she scored twice to send the U.S. women's national team off to the Women's World Cup on a high. European preseason steps up this week with a number of top clubs checking back in after their summer vacation time, but that will not stop the transfer window from pressing forward and into overdrive as some big moves get done.

Jonathan Johnson here to set you up for another week in the soccer world with our Golazo Starting XI newsletter.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Monday

🇦🇷 Argentina: Boca Juniors vs. Huracan, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

Tuesday

🇪🇺 UCL qualifiers: Hamrun Spartans vs. Maccabi Haifa, 2 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Independiente vs. Newell's Old Boys, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Wednesday

🇪🇺 UCL qualifiers: Astana vs. Dinamo Tbilisi, 10 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL qualifiers: Farul vs. Sheriff, 1:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇪🇺 UCL qualifiers: Slovan Bratislava vs. Swift Hesperange, 2:30 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 Gold Cup: USMNT vs. Panama, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ FS1

🇺🇸 MLS: Nashville SC vs. Philadelphia Union, 8:30 p.m. ➡️ AppleTV+

🌎 Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ The Forward Line

Turner saves USMNT in wild penalty shootout

Getty Images

The USMNT are into the Gold Cup semifinals after edging Canada 3-2 on penalties following a 2-2 extra time draw in Cincinnati on Sunday. Turner made two saves to underline his spot-kick specialist status which set up Wednesday's clash with Panama in San Diego for a place in the final against Jamaica or Mexico. Brandon Vazquez thought he had stolen the win with a header in the 88th minute in front of his home fans only for Steven Vitoria to equalize from the penalty spot in the third minute of time added on. Canada went in front through Jacob Shaffelburg's virtuoso solo effort before a Scott Kennedy own goal tied things up and set the stage for Turner.

Chuck Booth on the Arsenal man's heroics:

Booth: "Turner made two saves in the shootout to continue his dominance in penalty scenarios for the USMNT. The U.S. persevered and found their extra-time equalizer to force penalty kicks in the 114th minute. This one came via an own goal from Kennedy but it was a team effort to force it. It started with Turner playing the ball into the box from midfield to a Matt Miazga header and it finished with a Gianluca Busio shot to force a save from Dayne St. Clair. His clearance went off of Kennedy's back to lead to the own goal. Turner took charge in the shootout by showing that even when the USMNT struggle during a match, they still have enough quality to pull out results when needed."

Turner's heroics were not just limited to the field: The 29-year-old wore a "RIP Malia" message underneath his jersey in tribute to the late Malia Jusczyk, who was a teen New England Revolution supporter who tragically died recently from cancer aged just 14.

Now there is a short turnaround for the USMNT and interim boss B.J. Callaghan has a number of fitness issues to pay attention to with Jesus Ferreira going 120 minutes after starting every single group stage game and Miles Robinson only good to play 90 before coming off. Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris could be considered by Callaghan for starting berths as the U.S. seek a potential final matchup with El Tri.

Turner joined our Morning Footy crew on Monday to talk about the wild match and more.

🔗 Midfield Link Play

Rodman ends USWNT's World Cup prep on a high

The USWNT are New Zealand-bound after a 2-0 win over Wales in the pair's maiden international meeting and head into this summer's Women's World Cup boosted by a positive result from their final friendly. Trinity Rodman scored twice late on to secure the win as the retiring Megan Rapinoe did not make an appearance in what could have been her final international outing on American soil. Vlatko Andonovski expects Rapinoe to play a bench role that uses her immense experience in certain game situations which require her varied skillset without running her into the ground at 38 years of age.

Sandra Herrera on Rodman and the U.S. women's bench-inspired result:

Herrera: "A slow start is old news for fresh faces on this team. While the opening goal didn't happen until the 76th minute, it was brought to life by players subbed into the second half. Both goals were willed through the audacity of the USWNT's deep bench. The 21-year-old Rodman was subbed into the game at halftime for forward Alex Morgan and helped turn the game around in the second half with her relentless effort on the ball. The winger is headed to her first World Cup and has made an intriguing case for a starting role, and the coaching staff will hope that she's packed the goal-scoring in her carry-on to New Zealand. Rodman also wrote her name in USWNT history as the youngest player -- at 21 years and 50 days of age -- to score multiple goals in a game."

There were no appearances for Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle and the latter is without a competitive game since mid-April while Andonovski admitted that the former would have started if it were a World Cup game. Lavelle and Rapinoe are good to go but need to build their tournament fitness up while Naomi Girma, Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, and Emily Fox played defense together for the first time. The USWNT now head to New Zealand to launch their final World Cup preparations before their opener against Vietnam come July 21 at Eden Park in Auckland.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

