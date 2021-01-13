With just two matches under his belt as Paris Saint-Germain head coach, Mauricio Pochettino has the chance to win the first silverware of his managerial career in Wednesday's Trophee des Champions clash with bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille.

The 48-year-old Argentine arrives at Parc des Princes to tackle one of the biggest challenges in European soccer as one of the star names in his profession, yet he returns to the French capital -- where he captained PSG during his playing days nearly 20 years ago -- without a trophy to his name.

Pochettino is held in tremendously high regard in England after productive spells with Southampton and then Tottenham Hotspur and now the South American is aiming to take the next step with a club on the verge of joining Europe's elite after last season's UEFA Champions League final run.

We look at how the man from Murphy's Premier League years have shaped him into the boss who will now attempt to lead the likes of superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe one step further than Parisien predecessor Thomas Tuchel.

Pochettino's Premier League achievements

Pochettino dramatically raised the ceilings for Southampton and particularly Tottenham with the mindset that took root under his watch still present today. Although his work with Saints remains underappreciated, it is worth remembering where they were when he took over and then left.

Outside of the south coast, the Argentine's appointment met with derision and debate. Nigel Adkins, his predecessor who led them out of the Championship, was on a five-match unbeaten run and was targeting Premier League survival. His superiors expected better while he did not.

Pochettino was quick to bring energy and charisma to England despite needing a translator to get the message across. Nathaniel Clyne, one of a number of players bled in by him, believed that "he took my game to the next level." Other standouts, such as Morgan Schneiderlin, Adam Lallana, Jay Rodriguez and Victor Wanyama, would never emulate their success under Pochettino.

The club mirrored the development of the individuals and an eighth-place finish in 2013-14 brought Spurs calling. At White Hart Lane, he was afforded the time to rebuild the squad in his own image and bonded closely with Daniel Levy -- as he had Nicola Cortese at Southampton. Well-paid senior figures like Emmanuel Adebayor and Paulinho were replaced by a young breed of hungry prospects willing to meet his energetic pressing demands that came to define the team at their peak.

When Pochettino did not want a player, he did not skirt around the issue. Adebayor was stripped of a squad number and forced to train with the youths. Similarly, when Kyle Walker -- a trusted lieutenant in his best Spurs sides -- appeared to be letting standards slip, it was not long before Kieran Trippier replaced him. Whether such tactics can be deployed in a political PSG dressing room remains to be seen.

Pochettino brought Spurs success. A club that had tasted Champions League football just once before his arrival were ever-present from 2016-19. For a time in 2015-16, it looked like Spurs would spoil the Leicester City Premier League fairytale. That season and the two that followed saw one of England's most consistent and refreshing sides and they forged a place of their own in the big six, a step that was not guaranteed despite the club's development under Martin Jol and Harry Redknapp.

Will that work for PSG?

Pochettino returns to Paris with new energy and drive required after Thomas Tuchel's time in charge. The German led PSG further than they had previously been in the UCL, but the squad tired of his approach on top of the complicated situation in French football brought on by COVID-19.

In France, Pochettino inherits stronger foundations than he did with Saints or Spurs. Indeed, it is harder to imagine many more talented groups of players than one that boasts the likes of Neymar, Mbappe, Marco Verratti, Angel Di Maria, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

However, even PSG's peripheral squad members are star names and players like Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Pablo Sarabia and Thilo Kehrer could all be considered key figures elsewhere in Europe.

The financial impact of the COVID-19 crisis was made worse by the collapse of the Mediapro television deal. French football is in a bad way and Les Parisiens are not exempt. A squad clear-out feels inevitable with the clear priority being retaining stars Neymar and Mbappe.

Pochettino's track record with doing away with underperforming or complacent players, bringing in younger, hungrier talents and rejuvenating those who have stagnated will aid him as he and sporting director Leonardo work together to reshape a squad with areas in need of revamp moving forward.

And PSG has plenty of experience dealing with unruly stars. It's not just Neymar. Adrien Rabiot and Hatem Ben Arfa's episodes in the past have shown PSG are prepared to take a strong stance when necessary so Pochettino should receive the backing he needs to make sweeping changes if he sees fit.

His reputation upon leaving Spurs

A media darling, liked by ex-players and still beloved by the Spurs faithful, Pochettino's departure was hard to believe even though the side was 14th in the Premier League when he left mid-November. As Levy said, it was a "reluctant decision" and his exit sparked clamor from rival clubs for his signature.

It says everything about the esteem he is held in by English clubs that Arsenal seriously considered a move for him when they sacked Unai Emery. Pochettino almost certainly would not have considered such a betrayal after developing such a tight bond with the Spurs fans.

If there was one criticism of Pochettino's tenure, it was his inability to land silverware with a Spurs side that too often fell at the final hurdle, most notably in the 2019 Champions League final. That loss clouded his final season with Spurs and he even admitted a month in that he was still "suffering" because "something more than a dream" had been snatched away.

Pochettino had little time for those who claimed that he needed a League or FA Cup title to propel his reign forward, memorably reflecting in 2018 on "competitions that if you win, fantastic, if not, nothing changes."

Perhaps that attitude will serve him well in Paris where only one competition truly counts.

Will that reputation serve him well in France?

Pochettino has not needed any sort of character reference from his time in England as his own history with PSG has made helped make his hiring an immensely popular decision. Not only did he pull on the hallowed red and blue shirt, but he was also captain for the 2002-03 season.

This authentic link between the head coach and the club, which was nourished over the years by regular fond mentions, counts for a lot in Paris and has given Pochettino early momentum with which to work.

Coupled with the fact that he is viewed in many quarters as the future of club football management, the move to bring him back to Parc des Princes when Tuchel's position started to become untenable due to increasing tension was a no-brainer.

Pochettino's current lack of silverware has not been viewed as too much of a problem since his PSG return was confirmed, perhaps aided by the fact that he could get that monkey off of his back on Wednesday in Lens, but the real scrutiny will start when the UCL clash with Barcelona rolls around.

Unfinished business in the Premier League

England and Pochettino were a great fit. He has many admirers and should he want to return at a later date, he will likely have his pick of clubs. He ruled out both Arsenal and Barcelona because of his Spurs and Espanyol connections but has never been as forceful in ruling out Chelsea as they considered him post-Antonio Conte and again with Frank Lampard under fire.

If Liverpool want another charismatic leader when Jurgen Klopp departs, few will compare with Pochettino -- even if Manchester seems more likely. City were said to have him earmarked to replace Pep Guardiola before his contract extension until 2022.

United's admiration has hardly been disguised. In 2016, with Louis Van Gaal on the brink of the sack, Pochettino and his assistant Jesus Perez lunched with Sir Alex Ferguson. Spurs insisted that they did not feel threatened but Levy still deemed fit to buy his manager a Bentley to thank him for his loyalty.

Pochettino has remained of interest to United since and he was the frontrunner when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was under pressure earlier this season. Whether they can lure him away from Parc des Princes if a vacancy opens up is impossible to know, but it is plausible that he finds himself at Old Trafford at some point in the coming years.

PSG can be Pochettino's big job

As much as Pochettino and English football fit like a glove, PSG and the former Argentina international are a match made in history. Not only do the two share an affectionate common bond from the past, but both also reconnect at a moment of ascent.

In Paris, there is the potential to go on and dominate European soccer if Pochettino can lead PSG one step further than they went under Tuchel and as a beaten finalist with Spurs in 2018-19, there will be no shortage of motivation on either side.

Should the marriage succeed in the short-term, there is long-term dynastic potential with a UCL win likely to make it easier to either keep current stars such as Neymar and Mbappe or bring in others to refresh the squad and push on for further glory.

Pochettino's insatiable appetite for excellence also makes it likely that he will be more demanding of his players domestically, making the prospect of an entire domestic season unbeaten, something which surprisingly has not yet been done under Qatari ownership, attractive.

With French football on the verge of enforced modernization due to the confluence of difficult circumstance brought on by the COVID-19 crisis and Mediapro's collapse in the country, PSG are primed not only to be Europe's next dominant force but possibly the engine that could lead France out of its current predicament.

Pochettino appears to be the right man for the right job at the right time in Paris. Should it not work out for whatever reason, then he can fall back on the goodwill built up over years of success in the Premier League and possibly pick up where he left off.