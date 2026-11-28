A normal day at Manchester United? It'll never happen. The 2-2 draw with Sporting CP in Champions League play technically was an improvement for the Red Devils, but Mauricio Pochettino is beginning to see how deep the issues are for the squad as it prepares to face Brentford on Saturday. Specifically, when it comes to discipline, United have finished with 10 men on the pitch in four of their last five games.

Pochettino can tell his players anything, but tactics go out the door the second that a red card comes into play. United have enough issues to deal with without becoming their own worst enemies. Namely, the defense hasn't been good enough. Only Crystal Palace have conceded more goals than United's 23, and while the attack may be good enough to stay in the Premier League, relegation is coming if the defense doesn't improve.

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Tactics can save some of it if Pochettino can get United to press at the level that he expects, and that's a way to get a team to punch above its weight, but when Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are still among the best defenders at United, we're reaching a point where additions are needed. Lisandro Martinez has been public about the need for reinforcements and with a new manager in town and the winter transfer window around the corner, it's a good time to ponder them.

With Pochettino's arrival, plenty are wondering which American would be the first to follow him to Manchester and one who makes sense is Chris Richards. The Palace man is already in the relegation battle with his own club, but after helping lead Palace to trophies in back-to-back seasons, a step up could be warranted, while United would also get to deal one of their rivals in the relegation race a blow.

While Richards spent time in the Bayern Munich system, it's with Palace and the United States that he's been able to show that he can stand up and perform under pressure, which will be needed at United. Good with the ball at his feet and strong in the air, he's a versatile center back who could add much-needed pace to United's defense. Having experienced a World Cup in his home country, Richards has been in a pressure cooker and emerged from it showcasing his own leadership skills as well. That stability, and having someone who knows what to expect under Pochettino and can also hold others in the United squad to a standard, would go a long way.

Buy-in can be one of the toughest things for a new coach, even one who has accomplished plenty around the global game. While Pochettino has never finished lower than eighth in a full Premier League season, it's a different animal when taking over a squad midseason and needing to stabilize it in the relegation race. United essentially have three games every eight days, so training time is limited. Bringing in someone like Richards can improve the uptake of Pochettino's system while also improving the squad that he has at his disposal. There aren't many Americans who would make sense to join United right now, but Richards is near the top of the list, though Crystal Palace may not want to lose one of their defensive anchors amid their own relegation battle. Something has to change at United, and they've reached a point where part of that change has to be to the players at Pochettino's disposal.