What's with Mauricio Pochettino laptop? How USMNT coach is trying to revolutionize cooling breaks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Following a 3-2 victory over Senegal, which is already the second victory over a top 20 team since Mauricio Pochettino took over the United States men's national team in September of 2024, one of the lasting moments of the game, especially if the team ends up going on a deep run during the World Cup, will be Pochettino going over tactics with the team from his laptop in the 20th minute of play.

Previously, if the temperature was above 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of kickoff, there would be two three-minute cooling breaks around the 30th and 75th minutes; now they'll be used in all games during the World Cup, no matter what. This is a shift to level the playing field, ensuring that even if a team is playing in a climate-controlled environment, they'll still get the same breaks that other teams playing in the heat of the summer will.

During games, while the intention of the breaks is to give players a rest during matches and a chance to rehydrate, it's something that has evolved into tactical breaks, and of course, Pochettino will ensure that he utilizes those as well, pulling out the laptop in a curious moment.

"I think it's very helpful for the players to see actions; it's not only to tell them what you want to improve or what they need to do when they see the image, it's really important now," Pochettino said postgame.

Defender Mark McKenzie agreed with his coach's assessment, although the escalation to clips being shown on a laptop is a new one. Generally, coaches would get out the tactics board or old-fashioned pen and paper, but it's 2026; if a laptop isn't explicitly forbidden on the sidelines, why not use it?

"It's a bit different for sure, but for us, it's beneficial; it gives you that minute or so to fine-tune some things. Maybe make some adjustments, figure out our press or how to transition, whatever it may be. But it also helps to take a breath and reset yourselves as a collective," McKenzie said. "I was surprised [by the laptop] because normally you're not allowed off the field, so it was a new one for sure."

But while this was okay during a friendly, Pochettino isn't completely sure if this approach would be allowed at the World Cup, admitting that it's something that he needs to figure out with referees ahead of the tournament. Ahead of games, Pochettino's staff has already had meetings with FIFA to go over new rules, but there are things that still need to be ironed out ahead of facing Paraguay on June 12.

"We'll see. We need to ask again to see if they are going to allow us or no," Pochettino said.

Make no mistake that he would rather not have the breaks unless they're needed and keep things to halftime tweaks, but if they're there, why not use them?

"I don't like [the water breaks], but I use them to help my players, you know, but still I don't like [them]. Of course, if it's too hot, I think the water break is important because the health of the player is first. But if it's not too hot, and we're going to play in a stadium that's 21,22,23 degrees, and it's not necessary to stop," Pochettino said. "I think the players are prepared and ready to compete during 45 minutes, but it's like plenty of rules today. Rules that for sure I don't like. They say it's going to help with the spectators. But we are going in a direction where we are going to change the soccer or the football that we know is not going to exist, and it will become another sport."

In a cynic's view, the breaks are periods to show more ads during a sport that has no stoppages for full ad breaks until halftime, but it's clear that they do have uses to coaches, which will be utilized in the game. Only time will tell if the laptop makes the rounds for the World Cup, but there will be plans for it until told otherwise.