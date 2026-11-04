After a September/October international break where some United States men's national team regulars were able to get a rest while Mauricio Pochettino got to look at a younger group of players, now it's time to return to competitive play with two matches against Haiti in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals. The USMNT will look to book their place in the last four with games on Nov. 14 and Nov. 17. While many regulars such as Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Folarin Balogun have returned to this squad, many of the young players who got their first taste of USMNT camp, such as Cavan Sullivan and Julian Hall, will be called on yet again for the full Concacaf experience of competing in Nations League play.

While some players such as Miles Robinson, Johnny Cardoso, and Ricardo Pepi have been dealing with injuries as of late, it could be a door closing for others like Tim Weah and Yunus Musah as young players have been called in at their positions. Yet again, Pochettino has called in uncapped players, as Reed Baker-Whiting seeks his first USMNT cap, and Paderborn midfielder Santiago Castaneda, who is also eligible to represent Colombia, has been rewarded for his stellar play in the German Bundesliga.

With many members of the USMNT, such as Pulisic, Sebastian Berhalter, and Gio Reyna in good form, it will be an attack-heavy lineup. However, there are plenty of questions as to how Pochettino will set up his defense. After the core that made the World Cup, anything could happen, but there's a clear goal of bringing along the next generation of U.S. Soccer now, as we'll get to see what the younger players can do in competitive matches.

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 20/0), Diego Kochen (Lyngby Boldklub/DEN; 2/0), Brian Schwake (Nashville SC; 2/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Reed Baker-Whiting (Nashville SC; 0/0), George Campbell (West Bromwich Albion FC/ENG; 3/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 46/3), Alex Freeman (Villarreal/ESP; 26/3), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; 3/0), Bryan Reynolds (Stade Rennais/FRA; 7/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 43/4), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 62/5), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO; 14/1)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Tyler Adams (AFC Bournemouth/ENG; 62/2), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 4/1), Sebastian Berhalter (Middlesbrough/ENG; 22/4), Santiago Castañeda (SC Paderborn/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 71/12), Adri Mehmeti (Red Bull New York; 3/0), Gio Reyna (RC Strasbourg Alsace/FRA; 47/10), Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen/GER; 39/7)

FORWARDS (5): Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 31/12), Justin Ellis (Orlando City SC; 3/2), Julian Hall (Red Bull New York; 4/3), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 90/33), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; 3/1)