Mauricio Pochettino to Newcastle news, rumors: Saudi takeover could lead to deal with ex-Tottenham boss

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is the No. 1 choice to take over at Newcastle United with the Magpies hoping to introduce new ownership that appears willing to splash cash, according to Sky Sports. The club is willing to pay him £19 million ($23.6 million) a year with the manager itching to return to coaching after being let go at Tottenham last November in favor of Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle is on the verge of being officially sold to a Saudi Arabia-backed group in a deal reportedly worth $391 million, pending the Premier League's approval.

Current manager Steve Bruce will reportedly remain as manager until the end of the season, whenever that may be as the league is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Newcastle is currently in 13th place in the Premier League with a 9-8-12 record and resting eight points above the relegation zone and just four points from the top half of the table.

Pochettino, 48, is a native of Argentina who has coached two Premier League clubs since his coaching career began in 2009. The former player coached his former club Espanyol from 2009-2012 before earning the Southampton job in 2013. He moved to Tottenham the year after and guided Spurs to new heights including a surprising Champions League final appearance last season where Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool, knocking out Manchester City and Ajax in the process.

He had a record of 159-62-72 at Tottenham and led the team to four straight top-four finishes in the league including a second-place finish in 2016-17.

If the club cannot land Pochettino, then it will reportedly shift its focus toward bringing back former manager Rafa Benitez, who is coaching Dalian Pro in the Chinese Super League. Benitez earned a trophy at Newcastle in 2016-17 when the team won the Championship to earn promotion to the Premier League.