While the winds of Manchester United swirl around the United States men's national team, there's still soccer to be played as a place in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals is on the line. Mauricio Pochettino will be managing his final games in charge of the national team, finishing out his tenure with the two matches against Haiti before returning to the Premier League. Given that Steve Cherundolo is currently with the U-23 side in Spain, there's no viable interim head coach that the USMNT could have gotten in before Tuesday anyway, meaning that Pochettino gets an unconventional farewell tour before leaving for Old Trafford.

The message from players such as Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson is that they're professionals, and considering that Richards could be going back to a new manager at Crystal Palace following the break, these are elements of the game that they're used to dealing with. That professionalism is important when the singular focus has to be on getting past Haiti and into the Nations League semifinals.

I already expected Pochettino to lean on the World Cup core of the roster in the first match, but given the vibes around the USMNT, it's even more important that they get off to a good start, as any doubt that's left opens the door for the noise from outside camp to set in. They've already dealt with this, considering the AC Milan rumors that cropped up ahead of the World Cup, and that will only make the squad more prepared to go out and perform even with the issues at hand now.

How to watch Haiti vs. USMNT, odds

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Nu Stadium -- Miami, Florida

TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

Odds: Haiti +750; Draw +440; USMNT -350

There are some fitness issues to deal with, though. Folarin Balogun has been trying to earn a starting spot back at Monaco, and Pochettino has said he's not 100% match fit. Weston McKennie has dealt with fitness issues, and Auston Trusty has also missed time due to the death of his father. If Pochettino determines that they can't start the match, there could be shifts in the XI, but the only player I see starting who wasn't a World Cup regular is Sebastian Berhalter.

With Gio Reyna withdrawn from the squad due to injury, Berhalter can deliver set pieces while also producing from the center of the pitch. He was one of the best performers from the September and October international breaks and has gone back to Middlesbrough and kept up his form, which should be rewarded during this camp. Sergino Dest has also left camp due to an injury, which leaves the wings a little lighter than expected, but Malik Tillman's versatility will come in handy as the Bayer Leverkusen man can fill any midfield position.

Let's take a look at how the USMNT could line up against Haiti on Saturday:

Predicted XI

USMNT predicted XI: Matt Freese, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty, Chris Richards, Alex Freeman, Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Malik Tillman, Folarin Balogun