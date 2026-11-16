Three days after tearing up as he announced his departure from the U.S. men's national team, outgoing head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he does not want to think about the emotions that will hit him once the job comes to an end with Tuesday's Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal against Haiti. He preached that it's still business as usual, even as one unusual week comes to a close and another equally unusual week begins.

After two years of answering questions about Pochettino's future as different European clubs took an interest in his services, his decision last week to join Manchester United finally offered them a semblance of clarity. The task in front of them on Tuesday is a simple one, especially after Saturday's 6-0 win over Haiti in the first leg – play like Pochettino's version of the U.S. team one last time.

"For me, tomorrow is about play[ing] like the tie is 0-0," he said on Monday in his penultimate press conference before returning to England. "I don't want to be disappointed. I don't want to lose the focus. I don't want to be less concentrated … [If] you take the game in a way that says it's not important tomorrow because it's already done, I think you will pay in the future – that lack of respect to the competition, to the opponent, to the result, to yourself. That is why tomorrow what I want is I'm going to put the best team possible and to perform."

How to watch USMNT vs. Haiti, odds

Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati

: TQL Stadium -- Cincinnati TV: TNT | Live stream: HBO Max

TNT | HBO Max Odds: USMNT -2000; Draw +1100; Haiti +1500

Pochettino has been hesitant to reflect on his legacy after two years with the USMNT but that has been a common refrain during his tenure, spending just as much time molding the team's mentality in his image as he has their style of play. He leaves behind a mixed track record – results were all over the place in the build-up to the World Cup but it all appeared to come together once the tournament started, only for the U.S. team to fall flat on their faces in a round of 16 exit forever tinged by the Folarin Balogun affair. The stakes are undoubtedly lower against Haiti, the first leg advantage so substantial that the USMNT can probably survive another unimpressive performance before closing the book on the Pochettino years. There's a hint of succession planning in his plans for Tuesday, though, even if those plans are no longer his to execute.

"What I hope is to create the same link with us, with the new coaches that arrive here," Pochettino said. "It's to create the same link with the players. [It's] become an emotional relationship, that you can find the best for this group of players that have enormous talent … That is an official game and it's the opportunity to keep growing for the future, to settle all the principles and grow and grow and grow."

For all his faults and shortcomings, Pochettino does leave the national team in better shape than he found it. Some of it is out of his control – up and comers like Julian Hall, who scored on Saturday and now has four goals in his first five games for the senior team, were very likely poised for success no matter who the USMNT head coach was. After much trial and tribulation, though, he implemented a clear style of play and a cultural shift that several players have championed over the last week. Tuesday's game is ultimately a showcase for the players who will remain long after Pochettino leaves, both on an individual level as they aim to impress whoever takes the helm and as they try to prove a collective point now that the Pochettino years are over. U.S. Soccer's financial might may help sway Pochettino's eventual successor to take the job, no matter who that might be, but there is a pure soccer argument to taking this job.

For perhaps the first time in its modern history, the USMNT can prioritize style of play with their next hire. That's true outside the reported approach for ex-Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, whose interest in the job is unclear. Pochettino's high-intensity, attack-minded version of the U.S. team suited the players at this year's World Cup and feels especially tailor-made for the rising talents headlined by Cavan Sullivan, the 17-year-old Philadelphia Union attacker who is now MLS' youngest-ever MVP nominee. A strong outing on Tuesday will allow the Pochettino years to look like a stepping stone to an important new chapter, one that will hopefully get the best out of the experienced players as well as their younger teammates, no matter who oversees the project.

Pochettino set to begin Manchester United pivot

As for Pochettino, laying the groundwork for the USMNT's future comes while he focuses on his own. Assistant coach Jesus Perez, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez and sports scientist Sebastiano Pochettino departed for Manchester after Saturday's win over Haiti at Miami's Nu Stadium, filling in the gaps before Pochettino departs Cincinnati on Wednesday to begin his new role. The rest of his coaching staff will stay in Ohio to finish out the international break with the USMNT before traveling alongside Pochettino.

Two years removed from starting a new job with a short runway, Pochettino will do so again at United. The earliest he can oversee his first training session with United is Thursday, three days before an all-important clash with Liverpool. The longtime London resident, who previously coached Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, insists he will not be out of the loop when he finally makes his Premier League return.

"For me, it's not difficult," he said of the quick turnaround. "I think we are well prepared to switch quick to like a player, from the national team to the clubs, from one game that you don't play well to another that you need to be ready again, from one action to the next action. I think we are well-prepared and then all the experience from the past, I think, helps us to be focused in the priority of the moment that demands that business. Today is to be focusing here in Cincinnati for the game against Haiti tomorrow but for sure, in the moment that game [finishes], we are going to start to be 100% focused in our next project … We watch soccer every day, all the leagues and we are always because that is our passion, our passion. We know the team [very well]. We know every single team [very well] and I think we don't need to match the preparation about the opponent. The most important [thing] is to know the details about our players, our staff, our culture, our identity and from there, to improve but now we are focusing [on] that game and we want to finish well tomorrow."

A large task awaits Pochettino at United, who are currently in the relegation zone with just one win from their opening 10 league games of the season.