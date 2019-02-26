Maurizio Sarri vs. Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea boss undecided if goalkeeper will play vs. Tottenham

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga could be dropped from the lineup for Wednesday's Premier League match against Tottenham following the bizarre aftermath of Sunday's Carabao Cup final incident, manager Maurizio Sarri told reporters on Tuesday.

"I spoke with Kepa of course, then we spoke all together, because he said sorry to the technical staff," Sarri said. "He said sorry to his teammates, to the club. He made a big mistake but we don't want to kill him.

"After yesterday, the situation is finished. He is a young player, he made a mistake, but stop. If I am sure he understood he made a big mistake, it is finished."

Kepa, who signed a record deal to join Chelsea in August, refused to come off the field after Sarri ordered a substitution in the late stages of extra time in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. Kepa attempted to convey the message that he wasn't injured and could continue into the penalty kicks. Sarri was furious on the sideline when trying to get him to come off the field. The Blues would go on to lose in penalty kicks and Kepa coughed up a howler during the shootout. Following the match Sarri explained that the incident was a misunderstanding between the two sides and Kepa was later fined a week's pay by the club, according to BBC.

When asked by reporters if Arrizabalaga will be in the starting lineup on Tuesday against Spurs (3 p.m. ET kickoff -- stream on fuboTV), Sarri wouldn't reveal his hand.

"Maybe yes, maybe not. It will be a decision for the group, for all the players. I have to decide for my group. I want to send a message to my group. The message could be [for Kepa] to be on the pitch or out of the pitch. I have to decide what is better for my group."

Sarri went on to say he thinks he is fit to play, but when asked if dropping him would be a punishment for Sunday, he didn't exactly answer.

"It will be a decision for the club, for all the players."

It's an opportunity for Sarri to show his leadership and possibly send a strong message by benching Kepa, but he also has to consider how massive of a game this is for their top-four hopes. Chelsea enters in sixth place with 50 points, three back of Arsenal for the final Champions League spot. Tottenham is third with 60 points.