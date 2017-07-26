Mbappe transfer latest: Monaco talking extension amid Man. City, Real Madrid offers

Manchester City is trying to beat Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe, according to ESPNFC, but they may both fail on acquiring his services as he nears a contract extension.

On Tuesday it was reported that Mbappe had reached a deal with Real Madrid before a conflicting report emerged. According to ESPNFC, City are moving to seal a $209 million transfer for the French international, who became a superstar last season as he guided Monaco to the Champions League semifinals. Mbappe will be assured a regular role at City, despite its wealth in attack, the report says.

But he could just be set to stay at Monaco and earn some more cash in the process. Monaco is talking to the player about a contract extension, which would certainly prevent him from moving at least during this window, according to Sky Sports.

"We are discussing an extension with Kylian," Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev told Sky. "I hope we will get there. This is a very important decision, especially for Kylian. We must give him time and not rush things too fast.

"Today there is no agreement. Monaco's wish is to extend it."

This, much like the Neymar saga, seems like it could go either way. It makes sense for Monaco to push an extension, keeping him at the club and likely resulting in an even higher transfer fee later. As for Real and City, they would then have to turn their attention elsewhere for the time being.