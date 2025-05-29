Paris Saint-Germain return to the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in five years on Saturday vs Inter (3 p.m. ET on Paramount+), but this version of the team is very different from the 2020 finalists – and goes against the club's recent tendencies of hoarding star players.

The French champions did not formally replace Kylian Mbappe when he left for Real Madrid last summer, with manager Luis Enrique instead building a team that is defined by their unique style of play rather than a collection of brilliant individuals. Enrique's attack-minded team has slowly but surely become Europe's most entertaining team and just might be the continent's hardest team to beat if they can go on to win their first-ever Champions League title.

That is not to say that PSG are short on talented players who belong amongst the game's elites, though. The squad is led by World Cup-winner Ousmane Dembele, who is in the midst of a career-best season with 33 goals across all competitions and may be playing himself into the Ballon d'Or conversation. He is joined by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who has been a key player since joining in January from Napoli, and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's Euro-winning goalkeeper, who is enjoying a return to form this season.

As the countdown to Saturday's Champions League final continues, here's what you need to know about PSG's squad.

Getty Images

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

PSG's first choice in goal for the better part of four years, Donnarumma shed some of his error-prone tendencies this season and has played an instrumental role in his side's run to the final. He has made 35 saves over the course of the competition and has a 72% save percentage, really stepping up his game in the latter stages of the competition. The Italy international made 20 saves in eight matches during the knockouts, boasting a 76.9% save percentage along the way.

RB: Achraf Hakimi

Wide players have been crucial to Enrique's newly envisioned approach for PSG and Achraf Hakimi has played a major role along the way. The Morocco international has eight goals and 12 assists this season, a tally that includes his goal in PSG's 3-0 win over Reims in the Coupe de France final over the weekend.

CB: Marquinhos

Marquinhos is PSG's resident veteran, joining the club in 2013 and serving as one of the few holdovers from the 2020 team that reached the Champions League final. He remains a constant in PSG's back line, making 41 appearances across all competitions this season, making his 100th Champions League appearance along the way.

CB: Willian Pacho

Willian Pacho joined PSG over the summer after a stint with Eintracht Frankfurt, quickly slotting into the lineup alongside Marquinhos at center back. He has made 51 appearances across all competitions this season, playing an important part in winning his first Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France trophy.

LB: Nuno Mendes

Nuno Mendes has been on PSG's books since 2021 but has really made a name for himself this year in Enrique's new-look style of play. Mendes and Hakimi balance each other out on each wing, one sitting back while the other goes forward. Like Hakimi, Mendes has had his moments to shine in attack with five goals and five assists this season and his most notable display came in the first leg of PSG's quarterfinal tie against Aston Villa, when he bagged a goal and an assist in their 3-1 win.

CM: Joao Neves

PSG's squad boasts a few notable young players, chief among them Joao Neves. The 20-year-old has slotted in well since joining the French champions in a transfer from Benfica over the summer, playing 51 games and scoring five goals across all competitions. His ability to control the ball from a deeper position in midfield has been very important in Enrique's new tactical approach, as is his flexibility and his work rate in the pressing style.

CM: Vitinha

Vitinha is another rising star in PSG's team, playing 51 games and scoring seven goals so far in one of the best seasons of his career. Enrique values Vitinha's versatility in midfield and his ability to contribute to the attack, notably notching an assist during a strong showing in PSG's 4-2 win against Manchester City in the league phase and scoring two goals in the team's 10-0 aggregate win over Brest in the knockout phase playoffs.

CM: Fabian Ruiz

Another mainstay in PSG's midfield, Fabian Ruiz has played 53 games for the French champions this season, registering five goals and 10 assists along the way. Highlights of his season include the first goal in PSG's 2-1 win over Arsenal in the second leg of the semifinals, a goal that essentially knocked the wind out of the opposition's sails, and an assist in the first leg of their quarterfinal tie against Aston Villa.

FW: Desire Doue

Fresh off winning a silver medal at the Olympics with hosts France, Desire Doue excelled in his first season at PSG with 13 goals and 13 assists so far. The 19-year-old wasted little time settling into Enrique's new style and as a forward who generally plays on the wing, he has been essential in the manager's successful approach. Doue scored in the first leg of PSG's quarterfinal win over Aston Villa, one of his four Champions League goals so far this season, and has established himself as one of Europe's most promising rising stars along the way.

FW: Ousmane Dembele

If there's one PSG player who stands out amongst the crowd, there's an argument to be made that it is Dembele. Many have waited for a season like this one from the France international, who has 33 goals and 11 assists and could be a contender for the Ballon d'Or if PSG complete the treble on Saturday. He's scored in moments big and small in the Champions League, notching eight goals in 14 games, including the first goal in the semifinal tie against Arsenal.

FW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

PSG's uptick in form in the new year almost directly coincided with Kvaratskhelia's January arrival, who has taken Enrique's new stylistic approach to a new level. He has six goals and five assists since joining, most notably among them the impressive assist on Dembele's goal against Arsenal. He's making a real case as the greatest January signing ever and, like Dembele, will be counted on to play a major role on Saturday.

Substitutes

GK Matvey Safonov: Donnarumma's main understudy played 17 games, including two Champions League matches during the league phase.

Donnarumma's main understudy played 17 games, including two Champions League matches during the league phase. GK Arnau Tenas : The backup goalkeeper has played two games this season, though none in the Champions League. He did notch an assist in his one Ligue 1 appearance this season, a 4-1 win against Montpellier.

: The backup goalkeeper has played two games this season, though none in the Champions League. He did notch an assist in his one Ligue 1 appearance this season, a 4-1 win against Montpellier. DF Lucas Hernandez: The center back has played 24 matches this season, including four in the Champions League. If the usual starters are not available, he could be in the lineup.

The center back has played 24 matches this season, including four in the Champions League. If the usual starters are not available, he could be in the lineup. DF Lucas Beraldo: The defender has made 33 appearances this season, including four in the Champions League.

The defender has made 33 appearances this season, including four in the Champions League. MF Lee Kang-in: The South Korea international has played frequently despite having a limited starting role, playing 46 games this season across all competitions. He's also registered six goals and six assists this campaign, all in Ligue 1.

The South Korea international has played frequently despite having a limited starting role, playing 46 games this season across all competitions. He's also registered six goals and six assists this campaign, all in Ligue 1. MF Senny Mayulu: The 19-year-old has played a moderately-sized role this season for PSG, making 23 appearances across all competitions. He does have one goal in the Champions League this season, coming in PSG's 7-0 win over Brest in the knockout phase playoffs.

The 19-year-old has played a moderately-sized role this season for PSG, making 23 appearances across all competitions. He does have one goal in the Champions League this season, coming in PSG's 7-0 win over Brest in the knockout phase playoffs. MF Warren Zaire-Emry: The teenager has not been a regular starter despite a breakout campaign last season, but he has still played plenty of minutes, earning 47 allowances and 12 in the Champions League alone.

The teenager has not been a regular starter despite a breakout campaign last season, but he has still played plenty of minutes, earning 47 allowances and 12 in the Champions League alone. FW Bradley Barcola: The forward started slowly this season but as PSG's form trended upwards, so did his. He now has 21 goals and 17 assists this season, making him one of the top contenders for PSG off the bench — and a potential starter.

The forward started slowly this season but as PSG's form trended upwards, so did his. He now has 21 goals and 17 assists this season, making him one of the top contenders for PSG off the bench — and a potential starter. FW Goncalo Ramos: One of the first names off the bench, Goncalo Ramos has 18 goals and six assists this season, making him a valuable option when PSG need a goal late in the game.

Manager: Luis Enrique

Getty Images

The focus at PSG has shifted from stars like Mbappe to the manager, who is the chief architect of their run to the Champions League final. The system is the star for this version of PSG, serving as an example of Enrique's intelligence and abilities as a manager, both in envisioning a unique setup and implementing it quickly. Win or lose on Saturday, Enrique has had a banner season and PSG's success this season offers a reminder that he's one of the greatest managerial minds in the game.