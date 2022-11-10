The United States men's national team's 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially out after coach Gregg Berhalter released the team in an event in New York. With Wales, England and Iran on the schedule, the pressure is on for the national team to erase the lows of the eight-year wait to return to the tournament and build off of the highs we've seen with domestic success over Mexico.

Notable names left off include goalkeeper Zack Steffen and 19-year-old striker Ricardo Pepi. We brought news that Steffen would be left off the list the night before the big reveal. Here's a look at the five biggest snubs from the finalized roster.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

Let's get to know the 26 players one by one that will board on the plane to Qatar for this month's tournament:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. (coming soon!) By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Goalkeepers

Matt Turner Club: Arsenal (England)

Age: 28

Caps/Goals: 20/0

What to know: A late bloomer who parlayed success in MLS into a move to English giants Arsenal. He's calm, doesn't offer up many blunders, and that composure he has is critical, especially when defending corner kicks.

Sean Johnson Club: New York City FC (USA)

Age: 33

Caps/Goals: 10/0

What to know: A surprise inclusion who is praised for his shot-stopping ability and how he can control the ball with his feet to avoid trouble, Johnson has the potential to start but likely finds himself as a backup.

Ethan Horvath Club: Luton Town (England)

Age: 27

Caps/Goals: 8/0

What to know: Nations League hero back in the fold after his move to Nottingham Forest did not pain out. A quiet presence but oozes confidence. Likely a backup or third goalkeeper, but he could easily start.



Defenders

Cameron Carter-Vickers Club: Celtic (Scotland)

Age: 24

Caps/Goals: 11/0

What to know: Rediscovered himself at Celtic. Despite injury concerns, he is a stout defender whose physicality could be quite valuable, especially defending set pieces.

Sergino Dest Club: AC Milan (Italy)

Age: 22

Caps/Goals: 19/2

What to know: One of the team's biggest names, Dest is a player with so much talent but little production to back it up. A failed move at Barcelona sees him now at AC Milan, and that hasn't gone much better. A likely starter but a huge weak spot on the team.

Aaron Long Club: New York Red Bulls (USA)

Age: 30

Caps/Goals: 29/3

What to know: May just start next to Zimmerman out of default with no other options emerging. Good in the air but can get twisted like a pretzel when trying to defend a top technical dribbler.

Shaquell Moore Club: Nashville SC

Age: 26

Caps/Goals: 15/1

What to know: Moore is a guy who revived his career in MLS with Nashville SC, and he has a ton of potential. He's quick, he's smart, and he gives a ton of effort defensively. He'll be used primarily as a depth piece in defense, but he's one who certainly earned his spot over the last couple months.

Tim Ream Club: Fulham (England)

Age: 35

Caps/Goals: 46/1

What to know: Ream is a veteran presence -- the elder statesman of the squad -- who should always have been included at the end of the day. He lacks pace, but he makes up for it with his effort and aggression. Plus, he plays club ball next to starting left-back Antonee Robinson at Fulham, so there is natural chemistry there

Antonee Robinson Club: Fulham (England)

Age: 25

Caps/Goals: 29/2

What to know: The Fulham fullback is far and away the best option at left back, and he was always going to be included, barring injury. He really doesn't have anybody breathing down his neck, so the position is his. Berhalter value's the impact that he can make in attack, especially when letting Tyler Adams sit deeper in the middle to cover.

Joe Scally Club: Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany)

Age: 19

Caps/Goals: 3/0

What to know: Promising young defender who embraces a challenge. Barely used under Berhalter, but he's young and with his entire career ahead of him. If he's starting a game in Qatar, then something has gone wrong.

DeAndre Yedlin Club: Inter Miami CF (USA)

Age: 29

Caps/Goals: 75/0

What to know: The veteran may end up getting significant minutes if the starter ahead of him can't produce consistently. He was out of the national team picture not long ago but deserves credit for getting back into form at Inter Miami.

Walker Zimmerman Club: Nashville SC (USA)

Age: 29

Caps/Goals: 33/3

What to know: The heart and soul of the defense, the Nashville SC defender is a sure starter if healthy. There haven't been really any injury concerns, and he can also contribute on attacking set pieces.



Midfielders

Brenden Aaronson Club: Leeds United (England)

Age: 22

Caps/Goals: 24/6

What to know: The wildcard in this team. With the potential to start or be a super sub, he's going to have his chance to make a splash in Qatar. Technical, smart and fast, you can make a case that he's the most important player in attack after Pulisic.

Kellyn Acosta Club: Los Angeles FC (USA)

Age: 27

Caps/Goals: 53/2

What to know: Fresh of winning MLS Cup 2022 with LAFC, scoring in the final with a deflected free kick. Not a starter unless Adams is unavailable, he is a trusted veteran who can be key in delivering set pieces into dangerous spots.

Tyler Adams Club: Leeds United (England)

Age: 23

Caps/Goals: 32/1

What to know: The captain of the midfield, Adams is the engine of the team both defensively and in attack. With the role of organizing those around him and playing lateral passes to get the attack going, he has no proper replacement in this side. A intracle part of this team.

Luca de la Torre Club: Celta Vigo (Spain)

Age: 24

Caps/Goals: 12/0

What to know: A backup option in the midfield who hasn't even played a full game in minutes since moving to Celta Vigo. Has dealt with an injury for the tournament as well. A quality piece who can help create in attack if the midfield isn't creating enough danger.

Weston McKennie Club: Juventus (Italy)

Age: 24

Caps/Goals: 37/9

What to know: You can argue that McKennie is the team's most important player. Playing in a box-to-box role under Berhalter, he can do a bit of everything. Growing into a menace in the air, he's needed just as much as any other player on this team.

Yunus Musah Club: Valencia (Spain)

Age: 19

Caps/Goals: 19/0

What to know: The newest, most exciting piece for the national team over the last couple years, viewed as a midfielder who can help escape pressure and generate in attack. He's getting a ton of minutes at Valencia, and while the performances haven't been consistent, he does not lack in confidence. A sure starter.

Cristian Roldan Club: Seattle Sounders (USA)

Age: 27

Caps/Goals: 32/0

What to know: MLS veteran and a depth piece for years with the national team. Performances have not been overly convincing, but he brings versatility after playing some as a winger this season.



Forwards