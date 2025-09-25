The 2026 FIFA World Cup is coming to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, and now we've got the mascots. Meet Clutch, Zayu, and Maple, the trio who will be representing the nations who are co-hosting the tournament. An eagle (USA), a jaguar (Mexico), and a moose (Canada), the three are all native animals to the countries, but they'll also represent a departure from previous mascots from the nations.

When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, Striker the World Cup pup was the representative for the nation, while in Mexico in 1986, Pique the jalapeño pepper was their mascot. It's the first time since 2002 in South Korea and Japan that there will be a trio of mascots. The World Cup will kick off on Thursday, July 11, 2026 in Mexico City.

"The 26 team has just got bigger - and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"The three mascots are central to the incredible, entertaining atmosphere we're creating for this game-changing tournament. They'll win hearts and spark celebrations across North America and around the world. I can already picture them on children's shirts, high-fiving football legends and -- in another first for this tournament -- starring in video games played by millions worldwide."

Let's meet the mascots

Clutch the Bald Eagle

Representing the United States is the national bird of the nation, Clutch also takes after the Concacaf mascot Volar. The midfielder of the squad, Clutch, loves adventure and looks to rally their teammates for challenges that come their way.

Maple the moose

The goalkeeper of the squad and the representative of Canada, Maple, is a free roamer. They also are involved in art while looking to connect with the many backgrounds of people in the nation.

Zayu the Jaguar

Hailing from the jungles of Mexico, Zayu is the striker bringing catinho vibes. Also enjoying dance, Zayu has excellent agility to weave through oncoming challenges while also enjoying food and tradition.